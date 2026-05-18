TinCaps Win Shootout in Road Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps put up another big number early in their 11-8 win on Sunday against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

Fort Wayne (19-20) plated five runs in the second frame and sent all nine batters to the plate. Left fielder Justin DeCriscio blasted his first High-A home run, a no-doubt three-run shot, to highlight the frame. DeCriscio finished the afternoon going 3-for-6 in his first multi-hit game with Fort Wayne since being called up on Tuesday.

Center fielder Kasen Wells reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances. Wells walked on three different occasions, doing so for the first time this season. It's the second three-walk game for Wells in his TinCaps career, with the last time coming on August 12, 2025, at home against West Michigan.

Third baseman Zach Evans singled in the second, extending his hit streak to nine games. Evans has hits in 13 of his last 15 games, reaching base in 14 of those contests. The Padres' 2024 9th-round pick is batting .309 in May with 9 RBI.

Cedar Rapids (21-18) got a pair of long balls in the loss. Center fielder Brandon Winokur (No. 17 Twins prospect) deposited his sixth home run of the season and second of the series in the first inning. Right fielder Yasser Mercedes followed suit with his first High-A home run, a three-run blast, in the fourth. Mercedes finished the afternoon going 2-for-5 with a double coming later in the seventh.

Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson entered the game with the bases loaded and nobody out in the eighth inning and only allowed one of his inherited runners to score. Following a scoreless ninth, Edmondson earned his Minor League-leading eighth save of the season. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.53 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms with as many innings pitched (14.0) and is sixth in Minor League Baseball.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 19 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Matthew Watson

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Ovis Portes

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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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