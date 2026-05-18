Chiefs Drop Series to Sky Carp in Extras

Published on May 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







BELOIT, WI - After five scoreless innings, the Chiefs and Sky Carp traded blows late before Beloit walked off Peoria in the 10th inning, 9-7, on a three-run blast by Cody Schrier Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

Chiefs starter Blake Aita and Sky Carp right-hander Aiden May matched zeros through the first five innings. Aita delivered his second five-inning scoreless outing of the week, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out two.

May was equally sharp, surrendering three hits and striking out five over five shutout frames without a walk.

Peoria broke through in the sixth when Christian Martin and Jack Gurevitch singled to put runners on the corners. Josh Kross, who had already doubled twice earlier in the game, launched a three-run homer to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.

In the seventh, the Chiefs added another with a Luis Pino solo shot to left center to extend their advantage to 4-0.

Beloit answered in the home half off Peoria reliever Bobby Olsen. Dillon Head produced a two-run double before a Schrier RBI double. Cam Clayton then capped the inning with a two-run home run to make it 6-4 Sky Carp.

The Chiefs chipped away in the eighth when Jesús Báez homered to left center to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Down to their final two outs in the ninth, Won-Bin Cho delivered the equalizer with a solo homer to center field, tying the game at 6-6.

Peoria right-hander Christian Worley stranded two runners in the bottom half to send the game into the Chiefs' first extra innings contest of the season.

In the 10th, Gurevitch doubled in Martin to give Peoria a 7-6 lead.

The Sky Carp threatened in the bottom of the 10th. Worley walked Dillon Head to put runners on first and second with one out. Schrier then connected on a three-run walk-off home run, his third homer in the last two games, to hand the Chiefs a 9-7 loss.

Peoria falls to 16-22 and returns home Tuesday to welcome Cedar Rapids for a six-game series at Dozer Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 11:05 a.m., with the remaining games set for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office. Fans can listen to Larry Larson and Nico Horning on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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