Stull Transferred to 7-Day IL

Published on May 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Eston Stull has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a right arm contusion. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Peoria Tuesday at 11:05.







Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2026

Stull Transferred to 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels

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