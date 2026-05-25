Santos Transferred to 7-Day IL

Published on May 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Nolan Santos has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a right scapula injury. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series against Quad Cities at Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2026

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