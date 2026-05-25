Kross' Late Home Run Lifts Peoria over Cedar Rapids 5-3

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







PEORIA, ILL - Josh Kross broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to jump the Chiefs in front for good in a series-clinching win, 5-3, over the Kernels Sunday night.

In the first Kernels Sunday night game of the season, they got on the board early. Marek Houston led off the top of the first with a double, and after a groundout moved him to third, he scored on a Brandon Winokur sacrifice fly to left to lift Cedar Rapids on top, 1-0.

The Chiefs responded in the third. A walk and a Jose Corboda single put two on with two out for Tre Richardson III, who connected on his second home run of the series, a three-run shot to left to hop Peoria ahead 3-1.

Cedar Rapids got within a run in the sixth. Houston doubled again to begin the inning and was replaced by Quinn McDaniel on a fielder's choice. A Winokur single moved McDaniel to third for Khadim Diaw, who lifted a sac fly of his own to make it 3-2.

The Kernels battled to tie it in the eighth. With two outs in the inning, McDaniel singled, raced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Winokur base hit to tie the game, 3-3.

But Peoria ripped the momentum back in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Jalin Flores worked a walk in front of Josh Kross, who lined a two-run home run to left to put the Chiefs back in the lead, 5-3.

The Kernels tried to rally in the top of the ninth. Rayne Doncon was hit by a pitch, and after two outs, pinch-hitting Jay Thomason singled. After a wild pitch put both into scoring position, the tying run was on second with two outs. With the game on the line, Peoria's Patrick Gallle got a flyout to end the game to hold on to the 5-3 win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 23-22 on the season as they go 2-4 in Peoria after winning the first two games in the series. Cedar Rapids returns home for its only two-week homestand of the season, beginning on Tuesday against Quad Cities at 6:35. Both starters for game one are TBD.







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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