Rally Comes up Short in 5-4 Loss
Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Despite a late rally, the West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't hold a one-run lead as they fell to the South Bend Cubs 5-4 in front of 5,386 fans Sunday night at LMCU Ballpark.
Trailing 3-0, West Michigan rallied for four runs in the seventh inning, but the bullpen couldn't hold the lead as the Cubs responded with two runs in the eighth to take the lead and send the Whitecaps to a 5-4 loss.
South Bend jumped in front to open the contest in the first inning as first baseman Cole Mathis delivered a two-run single to jump in front 2-0. Whitecaps starting pitcher Gabriel Reyes - who went on to walk seven batters on the night - the most in a single game by a 'Caps pitcher this season - worked out of trouble in the third and fourth innings - leaving four baserunners stranded - before South Bend added to their total in the fifth on an RBI double from outfielder Cameron Sisneros, stretching their lead to 3-0. The Whitecaps broke through in the seventh as an error, coupled with three RBI singles from Jackson Strong, Samuel Gil, and Cristian Santana, forged West Michigan in front 4-3. The lead was short-lived as South Bend outfielder Christian Olivo blooped a two-run double down the right-field line to put the Cubs back in front 5-4. Cubs closer Eli Jerzembek closed the game out with two scoreless innings, recording three strikeouts to send West Michigan to the 5-4 loss.
The Whitecaps fell to 14-31 as the Cubs improved to 25-16. 'Caps reliever Ethan Sloan (2-3) suffered his third loss - giving up two runs through two innings pitched. Meanwhile, Cubs reliever Grayson Moore (3-0) secures his third win - recording the final two outs of the seventh inning - while Jerzembek gets his first save. After the Sunday loss, the Whitecaps are now 2-24 in their last 26 games and just 2-19 in the month of May.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps hit the road for a six-game series at Jackson Field against the Lansing Lugnuts beginning Tuesday night at 6:05pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.
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