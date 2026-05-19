Wisconsin Starts Road Trip With Win

Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







MIDLAND, MI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers built a 5-0 lead on some big hits from Andrew Fischer and Braylon Payne and a stellar outing from starting pitcher Wande Torres on Tuesday at Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons. Then, the Rattlers bullpen had to withstand late rallies from the team with the best record in the Midwest League to record a 6-4 victory in game one of the six-game series.

Wisconsin (21-16) broke through on the scoreboard first with two runs in the fourth inning. Fischer, who went 3-for-5 in the game, started the frame with a single, and Josh Adamczewski followed with a double. Eric Bitonti knocked in the first run with an infield single. Daniel Dickinson made it 2-0 with a one-out, RBI single to left.

The Rattlers showed off their power in the top of the fifth. Payne launched a lead-off home run to right for a 3-0 lead. Andrew Fischer demolished a 2-1 pitch from Loons starter Sterling Patick to right-center for a one-out solo homer and a 4-0 lead. Fischer leads the Midwest League in homers with eleven.

Great Lakes (25-14) was held in check through six innings by Torres. The Wisconsin left-hander allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out six. Torres retired twelve batters in a row after giving up a one-out double in the first inning. The Loons had two on with one out after an error and a single in the sixth inning before Torres shut down the rally with a strikeout and a popout. He only needed 75 pitches in the game and is the first Rattlers starter to record a quality start this season.

Luis Castillo added to the Wisconsin lead with a pinch-hit, solo home run with one out in the seventh inning for a 5-0 lead.

The Loons should have scored a run in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Quinton Low. Eduardo Guerrero doubled with two outs. Samuel Munoz followed with a blooper to left that dropped just out of the reach of shortstop Luiyin Alastre. However, Guerrero was not running on contact and stopped halfway between second and third to make sure the ball would drop. He was held at third and ended the inning there when Low ended the inning with a popup.

Low got the first out of the bottom of the eighth inning before walking the next three batters to load the bases. Wisconsin called on Yerlin Rodriguez to take over on the mound.

Emil Morales, the # 5 prospect of the Los Angeles Dodgers who was making his Great Lakes debut in this game, sent a weak grounder up the first base line. Rodriguez fielded the ball but fire wildly to first base to allow two runs to score. Another walk reloaded the bases. Guerrero followed that with another bloop single to left to drive in a run.

Munoz was next and his grounder up the middle looked like it would tie the game. However, Alastre made a diving stop to keep the ball from getting to the outfield. Only one run scored on the play to make it 5-4 with the bases loaded, one out, and a Kids' Day crowd of 6,842 screaming for the home team to complete the comeback.

Rodriguez regrouped and struck out Gio Cueto and Jose Hernandez to escape the inning with that one-run lead intact.

Payne provided a little more insurance in the top of the ninth with his second home run of the game. This one was a blast to left-center for a 6-4 lead. Payne is second in the league in homers with ten.

There was still work to do in the bottom of the ninth. Rodriguez got the first out with a strikeout but a walk and a single brought the winning run to the plate for Great Lakes.

Morales, representing the winning run, sent a dribbler in front of the plate. Catcher David Garcia pounced on the ball and threw to third for a force and the second out of the ninth. Rodriguez struck out Jose Meza on a 3-2 pitch to end the game and pick up his second save of the season.

The Rattlers snapped the Loons five-game winning streak with the victory. Wisconsin is now 14-5 away from home in 2026, the best road record in the Midwest League this season.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at Dow Diamond. Braylon Owens (1-0, 3.45) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Great Lakes has named Zach Root (0-1, 4.50) as their starter. Game time is 5:05pm CDT. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 4:45pm.

R H E

WIS 000 220 101 - 6 11 2

GL 000 000 040 - 4 8 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Braylon Payne (9th, 0 on in 5th inning off Sterling Patick, 0 out)

Andrew Fischer (11th, 0 on in 5th inning off Sterling Patick, 1 out)

Luis Castillo (3rd, 0 on in 7th inning off Isaac Ayon, 1 out)

Braylon Payne (10th, 0 on in 9th inning off Isaac Ayon, 1 out)

WP: Wande Torres (3-2)

LP: Sterling Patick (0-2)

SAVE: Yerlin Rodriguez (2)

TIME: 2:40

ATTN: 6,842







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

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