TinCaps Stunned in Extra-Innings Loss

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their first extra-innings game of the season Sunday, falling 9-7 to the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate) in 10 innings.

After winning nine of its previous 10 games, Fort Wayne (16-17) led 6-3 in the ninth, just three outs away from moving above .500 for the first time since July 12, 2025.

A bullpen that led all of MiLB in wins, saves, ERA, and BAA across its last 10 games gave up seven runs across the final four innings. Each of the first four batters of the ninth inning reached for Beloit (14-18), with a bases-loaded hit by pitch drawing in the first run. Following a strikeout, catcher Connor Caskenette tied the game up with a two-run single to center field.

Left-handed pitcher Justin Storm tossed a scoreless ninth for the Sky Carp, striking out a pair and earning the win.

Isaiah Lowe entered out of the bullpen in the 10th, and after back-to-back outs, second baseman Starlyn Caba (No. 6 Marlins prospect) delivered the daggers with a two-run home run over the right field wall. His third home run of the season, Caba ended the day 3-for-6, scoring three of the nine runs. The Sky Carp added another run on a double and a pair of wild pitches.

The 'Caps offense scored their placement runner in the bottom of the 10th on a sac fly by Alex McCoy (No. 20 Padres prospect), but couldn't complete the comeback.

Left-handed starter Jamie Hitt completed the first quality start by a TinCap this season. Tossing 93 pitches, the Padres' eighth-round pick in 2025 struck out five and allowed two runs across a career-high six innings. The longest appearance by a Fort Wayne pitcher this season, Hitt's six frames, was his longest since he tossed seven against Gonzaga on May 14, 2023, with the University of Oklahoma.

Offensively, designated hitter Carlos Rodriguez collected a three-hit game for the first time at the High-A level. The Cumana, Venezuela native rolled a pair of RBI singles in the third and fifth innings.

Second baseman Rosman Verdugo scored three of Fort Wayne's seven runs, driving in Kasen Wells in the fifth on an RBI double off the wall.

Despite the loss, the 'Caps won four of six games against Beloit and secured their first home series win since June 24-29, 2025, against Great Lakes (Dodgers affiliate).

Next Game: Tuesday, May 12 @ Cedar Rapids (7:35 p.m. ET)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Matthew Watson

- Kernels Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.