Meza Drives in Four and Captains Commit Three Errors in Loons 7-4 Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - Jose Meza doubled twice and drove in four runs in a Great Lakes Loons (20-12) 7-4 win over the Lake County Captains (15-17) on a 53-degree sunny Mother's Day Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Jose Meza entered the game with one double, today he hit two. In the fifth, he laced a 107 mph two-run double up the left third base line. Mike Sirota and Chuck Davalan sprinted home after reaching on walks by Lake County's Michael Kennedy.

- Meza extended the Great Lakes lead to 7-1 in the top of the seventh. After a single from Davalan, Meza lunged for an 0-2 pitch and sent it up the right field line.

- The scoring started in the second inning where the Captains walked two, committed an error and Lake County starter Jackson Humphries pushed a run across via a balk.

- Loons' pitching struck out 16, stranding 14 Captains on base. Lake County left the bases loaded in the bottom of the third and fifth. A Nicolas Cruz punchout stranded three in the third and Jakob Wright navigated through two walks with a three-strikeout fifth.

- Great Lakes starter Brooks Auger led the way with five strikeouts in his 2.2 innings. The right-hander has a 1.17 ERA in 7.2 innings this season.

- The Captains' added three runs in the final two innings. A wild pitch in the eighth inning tallied one, Aidan Foeller induced a popup to strand two on base. A throwing error at third base and a Luke Hill RBI single in the ninth, pulled Lake County within three. Loons reliever Matt Lanzendorfer was able to strikeout Jeffrey Mercedes, to end the game.

Rounding Things Out

With today's win the Loons are the first team in the Midwest League to earn 20 wins.

Up Next

After an off-day the Loons start a 12-game homestand. Tuesday May 12th, Great Lakes hosts the West Michigan Whitecaps at 11:05 a.m. ET. It is a School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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