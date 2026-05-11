Rainer Homers, Reaches Base Five Times in 8-4 Loss

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps took an early lead but were unable to hold on as part of an 8-4 loss to the Dayton Dragons in front of 4,291 fans during a Sunday matinee at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps fall for the 14th straight game, extending the longest losing streak in franchise history and marking the first time West Michigan has been swept in a six-game series in consecutive fashion. Despite the defeat, the Whitecaps enjoyed an outstanding performance from shortstop Bryce Rainer, as the Detroit Tigers No. 2 Prospect collected four walks to go along with a two-run home run.

West Michigan took early control of the series finale when Rainer launched the second home run of his 'Caps career with a 112mph blast to right-center field, a two-run shot to give the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead. The Dragons battled back with single runs in the next two innings to tie the contest at two. In the fourth, a run-scoring single by 'Caps second baseman Juan Hernandez put West Michigan back in front, 3-2, but the 'Caps bullpen was unable to protect the lead. RBI singles by Esmith Pineda, Carlos Sanchez, and Alfredo Duno put the Dragons in the lead for good at 5-3. Meanwhile, Whitecaps manager René Rivera was ejected during a pitching change in the sixth by home plate umpire Malik Coleman for arguing balls and strikes. The 'Caps saw their deficit grow in the eighth, when Duno blasted an opposite-field home run to right for his third longball of the season, pushing the Dragons lead to 7-3. The next two innings saw the Whitecaps put on multiple baserunners, but were only able to push across a single run before Victor Acosta launched a solo homer to give Dayton an insurance run and an 8-4 lead they were able to take to the finish line for the first six-game sweep by an opponent at LMCU Ballpark since the implementation of the six-game series format back in 2021.

The Whitecaps fall to 12-21 while the Dragons improve to 19-14. Dragons starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz (3-1) scattered three runs over five innings to collect his third win of the season. The loss goes to 'Caps reliever Seth Chavez (1-1), his first of the year, who allowed three runs in an inning out of the bullpen. Brody Jessee recorded the final four outs to collect his second save of the season. In the six-game series, the Whitecaps went just 9-for-51 (.177) with runners in scoring position.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps hit the road but stay in-state for a six-game series at Dow Diamond in Midland against the Great Lakes Loons beginning Tuesday morning at 11:05am. Pitcher Hayden Minton gets the start for West Michigan, while the Loons starter is still to be determined. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 10:50am on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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