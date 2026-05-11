Andrew Fischer Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on May 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Andrew Fischer had a big week for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to win the Midwest League Player of the Week. Fischer, MLB Pipeline's #5 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system, helped the Timber Rattlers offense put up big numbers and win four of the six games from the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park.

Fischer went 9-for-23 (.391) with three homers, two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, and eight runs scored. He had a 1.397 OPS in the series. Fischer ended his series with the Chiefs on Sunday with a triple, a single, and two homers. He had a two-run homer in the fourth and - needing a double in the seventh inning to complete the second cycle in Timber Rattlers history - hit another two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Milwaukee selected Fischer in the first round of the 2025 draft out of the University of Tennessee. He is currently hitting .274 with nine home runs, 26 RBI, and a .988 OPS in 28 games for the Timber Rattlers this season.

He is the second Rattler to win the Midwest League Player of the Week this season. Braylon Payne won the award on April 27.

Fischer and the Timber Rattlers return to action Tuesday when they host the South Bend Cubs in the first game of a six-game series at Neuroscience Group Field. Game time is 6:40pm. The Rattlers enter the series in first place in the West Division of the Midwest League by two games over the Cedar Rapids Kernels and by 2-1/2 games over the Cubs and Quad Cities River Bandits.







Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2026

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