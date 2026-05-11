Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (May 12 - May 17)

Published on May 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, May 15, 2026 at 7:05 PM

- Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM

- Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 1:05 PM

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single-game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2026 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

In person by coming to the Dragons Box Office, open M-F, 9am to 5pm

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium = May: $18

Lawn=May: $8

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday, May 12: RH Beau Blanchard

- Wednesday, May 13: RH Ovis Portes

- Thursday, May 14: RH Nestor Lorant

- Friday, May 15: RH Reynardo Cruz

- Saturday, May 16: RH J.P. Ortiz

- Sunday, May 17: RH Beau Blanchard

Team update:

Several Dragons had outstanding collegiate careers before becoming a professional. One example is Dayton outfielder Kien Vu. Currently in his first full season of pro ball after completing his college career at Arizona State, Vu led the PAC 12 in batting as a sophomore in 2024 at .413. His OPS over his three years at ASU was 1.062 with a career batting average of .351. Vu made the team as a walk-on in 2023.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, May 12

o National Anthem: Orchard Park Elementary School

o Honor Guard: The World War II 101 st Airborne Living History Team

- Wednesday, May 13

o National Anthem: Bell Creek Intermediate School

o God Bless America: Medway Church

- Thursday, May 14

o National Anthem: Valley Elementary School

o Honor Guard: Xenia High School AFJROTC

o God Bless America: New Bremen Elementary

o Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Showboat Cloggers

- Friday, May 15

o National Anthem: Weller Elementary School

o Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Kettering Fairmont HS Marching Band

o God Bless America: Miami Valley School

- Saturday, May 16

o National Anthem: St. Mary's Memorial High School Varsity Voices

o Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Olohana's Polynesian Dance

o God Bless America: Harman School

- Sunday, May 17

o National Anthem: Ankeney Middle School

o Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Young at Heart Line Dancers

o Retirement Village People

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500 and will continue to grow throughout this homestand. The winning number will be drawn at the conclusion of the Dragons game on Sunday, May 17. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Millionaire for Life Promotion Presented by Ohio Lottery

Turn in non-winning Millionaire for Life Ohio Lottery tickets for a chance to be selected to participate in the Millionaire for Life promotion presented by Ohio Lottery. Three winners will get a chance to participate in a Millionaire for Life themed inning break in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark on one of three Ohio Lottery prize days during the 2026 Dayton Dragons season.

HOW TO PLAY:

STEP 1: Purchase Ohio Lottery Millionaire for Life tickets.

STEP 2: Pick up the Millionaire for Life submission card at any Dragons game at the Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth, the Dragons Box Office, or online at www.daytondragons.com/ohiolottery

STEP 3: Fill out submission card with your information to be entered and attach your non-winning Millionaire for Life tickets. Drop off at Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth.

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays and can be used all season long. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, May 12:

Penn Station Family Meal Deal

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Family Meal Deal perfect for two or more fans. Get two (2) small sandwiches, kids meals, medium fry, cheese dippers, and medium drinks with the coupon. Redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at www.daytondragons.com/pennstation

Penn Station Athlete of the Year

Penn Station and WDTN will announce this year's Penn Station's Athlete of the Year with a special in-game presentation. All eight Athlete of the Month winners will be on hand with one recipient taking home the coveted $10,000 scholarship from Penn Station. Learn more at https://www.penn-station.com/athlete/dayton/index.php.

Wednesday, May 13:

Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

The Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor the Agape for Youth for their efforts to ensure a safe home for every child in need in the Miami Valley. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Thursday, May 14:

Dragons Hometown Heroes presented by Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB

This year's second spotlight of the Dragons Hometown Heroes program will be featured. The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB for a season-long tribute to all service men and women, past and present. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. During the game, the Dragons will recognize Operation Homefront as our Hometown Heroes. Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit dedicated to building strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families. Through compassionate, community-driven support, the organization works to improve the financial, emotional, and social well-being of those who serve our nation. Learn more at daytondragons.com/hometownheroes.

Friday, May 15:

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local car wash locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air ballpark and keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Water Street District "Party at the Plaza"

On Friday, May 15, (5:30 pm - 7:30 pm) Water Street District will be throwing the second of four "Party at the Plaza" events. There will be live music from DJ Todd Banks with emcee Jeff Stevens, and Dragons Present presented by Winsupply will feature the Kettering Fairmont Marching Band. There will be Dragons fun, food trucks, a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing, Kona Ice, Graeter's Ice Cream, Kroger, Honey Hill Farm, plus Water Street District and their community members, and more. Heater, Gem, Blaze and the Green Team will be out on the plaza. Learn more at daytondragons.com/waterstreet.

Saturday, May 16

Baseball Block Party presented by Rocky's Ace Hardware

The Dayton Dragons will host a Baseball Block Party at the Rocky's ACE Hardware from 10 am - 12 pm at the Centerville location at 251 E Alex Bell Rd. The party includes a baseball hitting station, pitching station, base running station, warm-up station, fielding station, and more. Dragons players will sign autographs, participate in a fan photo booth, put on carnival games, interact at inflatables, and instruct at hitting stations. Heater, Gem, and the Green Team will also join to provide extra Dragons fun while handing out balloon animals, hairspray, and tattoos. A baseball scavenger hunt will also take place inside the store. Those who participate can earn a chance to redeem Dragons gear. Fans are encouraged to register for the block party by visiting daytondragons.com/rockys.

Celebrate Dayton

During the game, the Dragons Celebrate Dayton program and Congressman Mike Turner will be recognizing local students for receiving congressional nomination to attend a U.S. service academy after graduation. Dayton is home to incredible people who achieve amazing things each and every day. The Dayton Dragons Celebrate Dayton program recognizes the accomplishments of individuals and groups from the Miami Valley.

Sunday, May 17

Kettering Health Strike Out Stroke

Kettering Health and the Dragons are teaming up to "Strike Out Stroke". Fans are encouraged to arrive at 12 pm for pre-game plaza activities, including a photo booth, interactive educational displays, health information, and EMS medical vehicles on site. Learn the warning signs of stroke, get hands-on demonstrations, and meet the Kettering Health Stroke Team as they share important tips on stroke awareness and prevention. Throwing out the first pitch on behalf of Kettering Health, is stroke survivor Alan Staley, who after experiencing a stroke, lost significant use of his left hand. Through innovative and compassionate care at Kettering Health, he has regained meaningful use of his hand - restoring independence, confidence, and quality of life. For more info, visit ketteringhealth.org.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2026, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

ON SALE NOW

Dragons Kids Club presented by Hot Head Burritos is on sale and can be purchased at the Dragons Den Team Store at Day Air Ballpark. Continuing for the month of May, the Dragons Kids Club is only $29.99. This season, if you order more than two memberships, each additional membership is discounted by $5.

Kids Club members will receive:

Gem City Dragons Jersey

Dayton Dragons Book Bag

Gem City Dragons Hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Two (2) Dragons Lawn Tickets

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

Parents and guardians can also sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates

Registration for the 2026 Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is open for the race on July 18, 2026. Just for signing up, participants will receive a Dragons 5K T-Shirt, finisher's medal, a Dragons hat, and four (4) lawn tickets to a game after the race. Adults are only $30 through May 31, and youth 17 and under can sign up for only $20. Learn more and register at daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing

Tickets to the 2026 Great American Beer Tasting are on sale on now for the event on August 1, 2026 from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Early Bird tickets are only 45 dollars until June 1 st and include 15, four-ounce samples, a souvenir pint glass, a t-shirt, a raffle ticket and more! Tickets purchased before May 1 will receive two (2) stadium tickets to an upcoming Dragons game. Get your tickets and learn more at dragons.com/beertasting.

2026 Dragons Meet the Team Event

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 Dragons Meet the Team Event at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. On June 13, 2026 from 10 am to 12 pm fans can meet the entire Dragons roster, take part in player and coach-led activities on the field, run the bases, and hang out with Heater, Gem, Blaze, and the Green Team. Tickets are $10 for adults and only $5 for kids 17 and under. Dragons Season Ticket Members receive complimentary tickets to this event. Get your tickets and learn more at daytondragons.com/meettheteam.

2026 Family Movie Night

Fans can "drive in" to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, August 15, 2026 for Dragons Family Movie Night. Gates open at 6:00 pm and this year's feature Zootopia 2 will hit the Dragons seven-story videoboard beginning at 7:00 pm. There will be other movie-themed fun, Dragons mascots and the Green Team will be on hand, and there will be inflatables and carnival games for all fans to enjoy. There will also be themed-raffle prizes and more throughout the night. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and under, and season ticket members will get in free. Learn more and buy tickets at daytondragons.com/familymovienight.

*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

2026 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules

Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,651 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.







Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2026

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