Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (4:05 PM at Lansing)

Published on May 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 2, 2026 l Game # 26

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 4:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (12-13) at Lansing Lugnuts (10-15)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 3.50) vs. RH Kyle Robinson (1-0, 2.84)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the sixth game of a seven-game series. Season Series: Lansing 4, Dayton 3 (all games played in Lansing).

Dragons in the East Division Standings: W-L Record: 12-13. Tied for Third Place, 4 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Friday: Lansing 10, Dayton 0. Ali Camarillo hit a grand slam home run to highlight a six-run second inning and the Lugnuts handed the Dragons their most lopsided loss of the year. The first nine batters in the bottom of the second reached base safely for Lansing. After Lansing's big inning in the second, the Dragons had only two runners past first base the rest of the night. They finished with six hits led by Kien Vu's double in the seventh.

2026 Team Notes:

The Dragons have split every series this season (1-1 at Lansing; 3-3 vs. Lake County; 3-3 at Great Lakes; 3-3 vs. South Bend). The current series at Lansing is a seven-game set and cannot be split if all games are played.

The Dragons are batting .296 with runners in scoring position in the current series at Lansing after hitting under .200 with RISP in each of the previous two sets (.197 at Great Lakes; .185 vs. South Bend).

The Dragons are hitting .276 in the current series. Their highest batting average in a six-game set in 2026 is .243 vs. South Bend.

The Dragons have 14 extra base hits in the first five games of this series, establishing a new season high for any series in 2026.

2026 Player Notes

Ryan McCrystal and Carlos Sanchez were co-winners of the Dragons Batter of the Month for April. McCrystal hit .319 for the month and tied for the league lead in RBI with 20. He hit one home run and had an OPS of .874. Sanchez hit .326 and ranked in the top four in the MWL in hits, runs, and steals (12 SB) with an OPS of .850. The Pitcher of the Month was Victor Diaz. He made six relief appearances, going 1-0 with three saves and a 1.74 ERA. He struck out 13 in 10.1 innings and held opponents to a .184 average.

Kien Vu has hit safely in 8 straight games, batting .355 (11 for 31) with 2 HR, 6 RBI, 8 R.

Esmith Pineda in his last 8 games is batting .333 (9 for 27).

After going 4 for 38 with 16 SO in 11 games from 4/12-4/26, Alfredo Duno is 4 for 18 (.222) with a home run, double, and three RBI in this series at Lansing.

Ryan McCrystal is tied for second in the MWL in RBI (20). He is batting .424 with runners in scoring position (14 for 33) and .364 with runners on base.

Carlos Sanchez ranks 6th in the MWL in batting average (.326), hitting .400 vs. right-handed pitchers. Sanchez is tied for 4th in the MWL in hits (28), tied for 4th in runs scored (22), and 3rd in stolen bases (12).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, May 3 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 5.60) at Lansing RH Tzu-Chen Sha (0-1, 6.50)

Next Series: At West Michigan (6 games), May 5-10

Next Home Series: vs. Lake County (6 games), May 12-17

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule.







Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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