Dragons Strong Pitching Keys Doubleheader Sweep in Lansing; Dayton Wins 5-2 & 7-0

Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - Jacob Edwards, Dylan Simmons, and Drew Pestka combined on a four-hit shutout as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 7-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday in Lansing. The Dragons won the first game 5-2.

The doubleheader began at 11:05 am, included a rain delay of one hour, 50 minutes, and concluded at 6:04 pm.

The day marked the Dragons first doubleheader sweep since June 27, 2024. Over the course of the day, five Dayton pitchers combined to allow just two runs on nine hits over 14 innings.

Game Recap: The Dragons scored four runs in the fourth inning in the second game of the doubleheader to take a commanding 5-0 lead. Kien Vu's two-run single was the big hit of the inning and provided more than enough offense to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Jacob Edwards, making his first professional start after 28 relief appearances, worked four scoreless innings for the Dragons, allowing just two hits and no walks with two strikeouts. Dylan Simmond replaced Edwards to work two shutout innings, and Drew Pestka pitched a perfect final inning.

In the first game, Dragons pitchers J.P. Ortiz and Victor Diaz combined to allow just five hits. Ortiz earned the win, going the first five innings and allowing both Lansing runs in the third inning. Outside of that inning, Ortiz retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced over his remaining four innings in the game. Ortiz struck out three while walking one and surrendering four hits. Diaz pitched two scoreless innings to earn the save, stranding runners at second and third in the sixth when the Dragons held only a one-run lead. Diaz struck out the side in order in the seventh to end the game.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third before Lansing countered with two runs in the bottom of the same inning to go ahead 2-1. The Dragons responded with two runs in the fourth as Yerlin Confidan walked and went to third on a two-out single by Peyton Stovall. Confidan and Stovall pulled off a double steal to bring in the tying run, and Carter Graham's double brought in Stovall to give Dayton a 3-2 lead.

The Dragons closed out the scoring with two runs in the seventh. Kien Vu began the inning with a double to the left-center field fence and eventually scored on Ryan McCrystal's single to right. Alfredo Alcantara delivered a single to drive in McCrystal and make it 5-2.

The Dragons had nine hits in the seven-inning game. Graham led the way with two hits including a double, a walk, and an RBI.

The doubleheader sweep moved the Dragons into a tie for second place with West Michigan, two and one-half games behind first place Great Lakes.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-11) continue their seven-game series at Lansing (8-15) on Thursday night at 6:05 pm with the fourth game of the set. Cole Schoenwetter (2-0, 5.52) will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Samuel Dutton (0-3, 5.60). The series at Lansing continues through Sunday, May 3.

The next Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 12 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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