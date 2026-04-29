Lugnuts Top Dragons 11-6 in Road Trip Opener on Tuesday

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - Nate Nankil hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Lansing Lugnuts to an 11-6 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night. The game was the start of a seven-game series between the teams and the opener to a 13-game road trip for the Dragons.

Game Recap: Lansing scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning against Dragons starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz, capped off by a two-run home run by Nate Nankil as the Lugnuts took a 4-0 lead.

The Dragons were eventually able to even the score before Lansing broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth and held the lead for the rest of the night.

Dayton started back in the second, scoring two unearned runs as they took advantage of a Lansing error to cut their deficit to 4-2. Dayton added another run in the third when Carlos Sanchez ripped a double over the head of the left fielder and eventually scored on a two-out run-scoring single by Ryan McCrystal. Lansing responded with one run in the fourth to extend their lead to 5-3.

The Dragons tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. Esmith Pineda lined a single off the hand of the pitcher to start the inning and went to second on an infield hit by Kien Vu. With two outs, McCrystal again delivered with a run-scoring single to bring in Pineda from second, and Vu scored on a balk to tie the game at 5-5.

But Lansing scored one run in the bottom of the fifth against Dragons reliever Jimmy Romano and then added three more in the sixth to take a commanding 8-5 lead. The Lugnuts added two more in the eighth to make it 11-5. The Dragons scored with two outs in the ninth on a run-scoring single by John Michael Faile to bring in Pineda and close out the scoring.

Cruz started for Dayton and went four innings, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks with one strikeout. Romano (0-2) followed Cruz and was charged with the loss. He worked one and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with a pair of walks. Cody Adcock replaced Romano and worked one and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks.

The Dragons had 13 hits including two each by McCrystal, Vu, Pineda, Alfredo Duno, and Alfredo Alcantara. McCrystal drove in his team leading 15th and 16th runs of the season.

Duno left the game with the trainer in the middle of an at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be limping as he left the field. There was no clear indication of how or when Duno was injured.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-11) continue their seven-game series at Lansing (8-13) with a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 11:05 am. J.P. Ortiz (1-1, 5.93) will start the first game for the Dragons while Jacob Edwards (0-1, 1.86) will start the second game. The series at Lansing continues through Sunday, May 3.

The next Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 12 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

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