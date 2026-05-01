Lugnuts Overcome Duno Home Run in 9th, Top Dragons 9-8 in 10 Innings

Published on April 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - Lansing's Dylan Fien was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to force in the winning run as the Lugnuts edged the Dayton Dragons 9-8 on Thursday night. The two clubs have split the first four games of the seven-game series in Lansing.

The Dragons trailed 7-5 with one out in the ninth inning when Alfredo Duno blasted a long home run to left field with a runner on base to tie the game and eventually send it to extra innings. The Dragons scored one run in the top of the 10th before Lansing responded with two in the bottom of the 10th to win it.

The game had an unusual twist in the bottom of the 10th. With Lansing batting, the scored tied 8-8, two outs, and runners at first and second, Bobby Boser hit a low line drive toward the left side of the infield. The ball struck the base umpire, Tanya Millette, and caromed to Dayton shortstop Carlos Sanchez, who fielded the ball and threw to second base in time to get the third out of the inning and keep the score tied. But when the ball struck the umpire, the play officially ended by rule, and the batter-runner was awarded first base with each runner advancing one base, creating a bases loaded situation. Two pitches later, the game ended when Dayton left-hander Jonah Hurney hit Fien with a pitch to force in the winning run.

Game Recap: Lansing took an early 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and another in the second. The Dragons responded with four runs in the third, keyed by three run-scoring doubles in the inning by Kien Vu, Ryan McCrystal, and Yerlin Confidan to make it 4-3. The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Vu tripled and scored on McCrystal's single to give the Dragons a 5-3 lead.

Lansing took the lead with three runs in the sixth. Dragons reliever Graham Osman issued three consecutive two-out walks before Devin Taylor delivered a game-tying two-run single, and the next batter, Bobby Boser, broke the tie with an RBI single to give Lansing a 6-5 lead. They added another run in the eighth on a solo home run by Wright State product Justin Riemer to make it 7-5.

It was still 7-5 in the ninth when Alfredo Duno hit a long two-run home run with one out to tie the game at 7-7. The homer was Duno's second of the year. The Dragons scratched in a run in the top of the 10th before Lansing's two-run rally in the bottom of the inning gave the Lugnuts the win.

The Dragons collected a season-high 14 hits. Six players had two hits including Duno, Vu, McCrystal, Carlos Sanchez, Yerlin Confidan, and Peyton Stovall. The Dragons had five extra base hits including the homer by Duno, triple by Vu, and doubles by Vu, McCrystal, and Confidan.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-12) continue their seven-game series at Lansing (9-15) on Friday night at 6:05 pm in the fifth game of the set. Beau Blanchard (2-1, 3.38) will start for the Dragons against Lansing's RH Zane Taylor (1-1, 1.96). The series at Lansing continues through Sunday, May 3.

The next Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 12 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2026

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