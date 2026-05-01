Loons Slug Past Chiefs in Doubleheader Sweep

Published on April 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







MIDLAND, MI - Great Lakes used five home runs in two games to blast their way to a doubleheader sweep, beating the Chiefs 6-3 in game one and 5-3 in game two at Dow Diamond on Thursday night.

Peoria (10-13) has now dropped the first three games of the series after winning five out of six over Cedar Rapids at Dozer Park last week.

In game one, Chuck Davalan punched the Loons in front with a leadoff homer in the first. Mike Sirota socked a two-run shot in the third to make it 3-0 Great Lakes.

The Chiefs trimmed the lead to 3-2 with a two-run fourth. Just pitches after nearly hitting a grand slam down the left field line, Jesus Báez rolled an RBI single to make it 3-1. Jose Suárez hit a sacrifice fly to bring the Chiefs within one. However, Peoria left the bases loaded in the frame.

The Loons pulled away with more pop from Davalan and Sirota. In the fourth, Davalan pulled his second homer of the game to the berm in right field. Sirota made it two Loons with a two-homer game in the sixth, popping a solo shot in the sixth to push the lead to 5-3. After an error pushed in another sixth inning run for Great Lakes, the Chiefs went scoreless in the seventh.

In game two, the Chiefs jumped on the board first with a Cade McGee RBI double.

The advantage was short lived. In the bottom of the inning, Sirota hit his third homer of the doubleheader to knot the game. Logan Wagner doubled and then scored on Jose Meza's RBI single, putting the Loons in the drivers' seat, 2-1.

Peoria re-tied the game in the fourth, as Miguel Villarroel scored McGee on an RBI single.

Great Lakes quickly got the run back in the home fourth, as Victor Rodrigues scored on a throwing error.

McGee continued his strong night in the sixth, delivering a two-out, game-tying solo home run for his first longball of the year.

Once again, the deadlock didn't last. In the bottom of the sixth, the Loons regained the lead on a throwing error on what appeared to be a double play ball. Davalan made it a two-run hole with an RBI single.

Great Lakes reliver Jacob Frost closed the game, striking out the side in the seventh, completing a four-inning, eight strikeout outing.

Peoria will aim to get back in the win column on Friday with Yhoiker Fajardo on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 CT. Fans can tune into the hometown call for free online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2026

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