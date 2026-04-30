Lugnuts Activate Fireballer Mercedes

Published on April 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Abel Mercedes is reinstated from the Development List

- Pitcher Darlin Pinales placed on the Development List.

An updated Lugnuts roster is attached with 30 active players and one player on the Development List.

The Lugnuts (8-15) play the fourth game in a seven-game, six-day homestand against the Dayton Dragons tonight at 6:05 p.m., a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with $3 drink specials. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2026

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