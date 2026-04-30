Lugnuts Activate Fireballer Mercedes
Published on April 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Abel Mercedes is reinstated from the Development List
- Pitcher Darlin Pinales placed on the Development List.
An updated Lugnuts roster is attached with 30 active players and one player on the Development List.
The Lugnuts (8-15) play the fourth game in a seven-game, six-day homestand against the Dayton Dragons tonight at 6:05 p.m., a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with $3 drink specials. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2026
- Loons battle back to even series with Carp - Beloit Sky Carp
- Carp fall to Loons despite big night from Lara - Beloit Sky Carp
- Lugnuts Activate Fireballer Mercedes - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: April 30 at South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
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