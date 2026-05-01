Carson Montgomery with Best Career Performance in TinCaps Win
Published on April 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
South Bend, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps rounded out April with their second consecutive win, defeating the South Bend Cubs 6-1 at Four Winds Field Thursday night.
TinCaps (9-15) right-handed pitcher Carson Montgomery earned the win in the longest appearance of his professional career. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out four in five shutout innings, allowing three hits. Montgomery retired 10 of the final 11 batters that he faced.
Clark Candiotti backed him up with his second-straight two-inning scoreless performance, retiring all six Cubs (12-9) batters that her faced.
Designated hitter Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) again excelled offensively with his first three-hit game at the High-A level. McCoy scored the first run of the game after leading off the second inning with his first triple of the season. McCoy added two more singles for his eighth multi-hit game of the season. His 19-game on-base streak is now the longest since Anthony Villar reached in 22-straight in 2024.
Second baseman Rosman Verdugo added to the Fort Wayne lead with a sacrifice fly in the third before depositing his third home run of the season in the fifth. The two-run shot put the 'Caps up 5-0.
Third baseman Zach Evans collected a pair of hits for the second time this season, rounding the Fort Wayne scoring in the ninth with an RBI double.
After loading the bases in the ninth inning, Igor Girl induced a game-ending double play, the 25th turned this season by the TinCaps defensively.
Next Game: Friday, May 1 (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect)
- Cubs Starter: RHP Brooks Caple
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
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