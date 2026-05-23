Fort Wayne Walks-off Dayton in Friday Night Thriller

Published on May 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps walked off the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) in Friday night's 3-2 win.

Fort Wayne (21-22) first baseman Jack Costello launched a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning to send the TinCap faithful home happy. The round-tripper was Costello's fifth of the year and first walk-off blast for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin.

Left-hander Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) dazzled once again in his eighth start of the campaign. The southpaw struck out eight in his five innings of work and allowed two hits. Mayfield has punched out 17 batters across his last two starts, which have spanned 10.0 innings, and has not allowed a run in his last 15.0 innings pitched.

Dayton (24-19) got an excellent start from Jose Montero in the loss. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings, gave up one hit, and struck out six in his second start of the season. Left-handed reliever Jacob Edwards fired 1 innings of scoreless baseball after Montero for the second time in this series.

Next Game: Saturday, May 23 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Dragons Probable Starter: LHP Kyle McCoy

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

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