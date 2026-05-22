TinCaps Game Information: May 22 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on May 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-22) vs. Dayton Dragons (24-18)

Friday, May 22 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 43 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (3-1, 29.2 IP, 1.52 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Montero (0-0, 4.0 IP, 6.75 ERA)

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THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery tossed his fourth-straight outing of five innings last night. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out a career-high seven batters across five frames. Montgomery allowed one run on three hits and two walks. It is the fourth straight start he has gone five innings, as the righty retired the final 10 batters he faced. Among Midwest League arms with as many innings pitched (32.0), the former 9th-round pick out of Florida State leads the Midwest League in ERA (1.52), hits allowed (21), runs (6), and earned runs (5) allowed.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Fort Wayne left-hander Kash Mayfield took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his performance on Friday night. Mayfield did not walk a batter, allowing one hit across five scoreless innings. In his fifth scoreless start this season, the 2024 first-round pick retired the first 13 batters he faced, including a stretch of seven straight strikeouts. Mayfield totaled 56 pitches, including 43 strikes, 16 of which were swings and misses. The No. 4 Padres prospect tied a career high, striking out 9 of 16 batters. Mayfield is the second TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week this season after fellow southpaw Jamie Hitt struck out a professional-high eight in five shutout innings on April 25. He is also the 10th TinCap to win the award since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021. Among pitchers with as many innings pitched, Mayfield ranks first in the Midwest League in WHIP and batting average against (.099). He is second in ERA (1.52), while allowing the fewest hits (9), runs, and earned runs (5).

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson earned his Minor League-leading ninth save of the season on Thursday. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.50 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms with as many innings pitched (18.0) and is fifth in Minor League Baseball. Six of the sidewinder's 9 saves this season have come away from Parkview Field, and he has only allowed 1 earned run across 18.0 frames.

SOMETHING ABOUT THURSDAYS: With last night's win at Parkview Field, the TinCaps improved to 6-1 on Thursdays this season. The team has won its last 4 Thursday showdowns, with the lone loss this year on Thursday coming on April 23 at home against Wisconsin. Fort Wayne is outscoring opponents 42-22 in their 7 Thursday games in 2026.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham dialed up his 7th home run of the season to lead off the 6th inning last night. It was the 23-year-old's first home run since May 3 against South Bend, after having 5 long balls in the opening month of the season. Cunningham has back-to-back 2-hit games in this series after not playing in Tuesday night's contest. He has a hit in 10 of the 12 games that he has played in the month of May.

AS PATIENT AS CAN BE: Fort Wayne drew a season-best 11 walks on Thursday, with 4 players walking twice (Verdugo, Cunningham, Vastine, Costello). The TinCaps set a franchise record for walks in a game (16) on June 24 last season at home against Great Lakes.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy collected his Midwest League-leading 14th double in yesterday's comeback victory. The No. 19 Padres prospect also clobbered his team-leading 8th home run of the season on Wednesday off the batter's eye in the 4th inning. Along with his 14 doubles, McCoy leads the Midwest League in extra-base hits (23), ranks third in total bases (81), ninth in hits (41), and eighth in SLG (.579). The Midwest League Player of the Month for April batted .354/.386/.683 and led the league in hits (29), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.683) in the opening month of the campaign.







Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

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