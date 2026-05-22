Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on May 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 22, 2026 l Game # 43

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-18) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-22)

RH Jose Montero (0-0, 6.75) vs. LH Kash Mayfield (3-1, 1.52)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 1.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 24-18, second place in MWL East Division, 2 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Thursday: Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 4. The TinCaps took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as they snapped the Dragons eight-game road winning streak. The Dragons 15-game home run streak also came to an end. Yerlin Confidan had two hits and two RBI to lead Dayton.

Current Series at Fort Wayne (5/19-5/24): Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 1. The Dragons have outscored the TinCaps 37-15. Dayton team stats in the series: .327 batting avg. (.452 with runners in scoring position); 7 HR, 4 SB, 4.50 ERA, 4 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons 8-game road winning streak came to an end last night. The eight wins matched the club record set in 2002 and 2025-26 (final seven road games of 2025 and first road game of 2026).

The Dragons 15-game home run streak also came to an end last night. The streak, 15 straight games with at least one home run, was the Dragons longest since MLB assumed record-keeping duties for Minor League Baseball in 2005. The streak is also the longest in the Minor Leagues in 2026, and the longest in the MWL since 2022.

Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL in home runs (34), batting average (.289), extra base hits (84), slugging percentage (.490), and OPS (.873).

The Dragons are batting an amazing .452 with runners in scoring position in the current series at Fort Wayne.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Yerlin Confidan has hit safely in 13 straight games, batting .375, 2 HR, 15 RBI. In his last 24 G, Confidan is batting .355 with 3 HR, 8 2B, 22 RBI, .964 OPS.

Alfredo Duno was 0 for 5 last night to snap his 12-G hitting streak. In his last 13 games, Duno is batting .400, 7 HR, 3 2B, 15 RBI-7 home runs in last 8 G.

John Michael Faile in his last 10 G is hitting .450 (18 for 40) with 1 HR, 3 2B, and only 3 SO. He has a 5-G hitting streak (.458) and is hitting .400 for the year.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 5 G is batting .550, going 11 for 20 with 3 HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 12 R. He is leading the MWL in batting (.335) and hits (53).

Carter Graham in his last 21 G is batting .350, 4 HR, 8 2B, and 19 RBI. He has a 9-G hitting streak (.455, 2 HR, 14 RBI).

Transactions: Right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd, a 2023 supplemental first round draft pick out of LSU, has been added to the roster and will pitch Sunday.

--Alfredo Duno has seven home runs in his last eight games with at least one HR in six of the eight. Duno twice has hit homers in three straight games, becoming the first Dayton player to have two 3-G home runs streaks in the same season since MLB assumed record-keeping duties in 2005.

-- In the month of May, Alfredo Duno is tied for the league lead in home runs with 7 while batting .370. Yerlin Confidan is batting .360 in May and is tied for second in RBI (19).

--Cody Adcock in the month of May: 6 G, 2-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, May 23 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (3-3, 5.50) at Fort Wayne RH Abraham Parra (0-2, 6.08)

Sunday, May 24 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 0.00)/RH Ty Floyd (no record) at Fort Wayne LH Jamie Hitt (1-1, 5.84)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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