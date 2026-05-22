Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (May 26 - May 31)

Published on May 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers)

GAME SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Friday, May 29, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 1:05 PM

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single-game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2026 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

In person by coming to the Dragons Box Office, open M-F, 9am to 5pm

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium = May: $18

Lawn=May: $8

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday, May 26: RH Ovies Portes

- Wednesday, May 27: RH Nestor Lorant

- Thursday, May 28: RH Reynardo Cruz

- Friday, May 29: RH Jose Montero

- Saturday, May 30: RH Beau Blanchard

- Sunday, May 31: RH Ty Floyd

Team update:

The Dragons tied or established several team records in a 22-8 win over Fort Wayne on May 20. In the game, they scored five runs in the first inning, keyed by a grand slam home run by Carter Graham, and jumped out to a 13-0 lead over the first two innings. Team records set or tied from May 20 included: Set record for most runs in a game, 22, surpassing the record of 21 set in 2001...Tied record for most home runs in a game, 6, matching the mark from 2001 and 2007...Carlos Sanchez scored five runs, tying the record set by Austin Kearns (2000) and Wily Mo Pena (2001)...The Dragons had 11 extra base hits, most in a game since MLB assumed record-keeping duties in 2005 (no record of this stat prior to that year). Also in that game, Graham became the first Dayton player with four extra base hits in a game since Kevyn Feiner in 2009.

The Dragons look forward to a huge six-game series at Day Air Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons May 26-31, which is shaping up as a battle for first place as the First Half playoff chase heats up.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, May 26

National Anthem: Dixie Elementary School Choir

Honor Guard: United States Naval Sea Cadet Corp-Cincinnati Division

Wednesday, May 27

National Anthem: Versailles Tiger Tunes

Honor Guard: AFSCME Council 8

Thursday, May 28

National Anthem: Unaccompanied Minors

Retirement Village People

Friday, May 29

National Anthem: Scouting America

Honor Guard: Scouting America

Wild Hearts - Animal Display on the Plaza

Saturday, May 30

National Anthem: Something Good:

Sunday, May 31

National Anthem: Sound Check Show Choir

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500 and will continue to grow throughout this homestand. The winning number will be drawn at the conclusion of the Dragons game on Sunday, May 31. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Millionaire for Life Promotion Presented by Ohio Lottery

Turn in non-winning Millionaire for Life Ohio Lottery tickets for a chance to be selected to participate in the Millionaire for Life promotion presented by Ohio Lottery. Three winners will get a chance to participate in a Millionaire for Life themed inning break in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark on one of three Ohio Lottery prize days during the 2026 Dayton Dragons season.

HOW TO PLAY:

STEP 1: Purchase Ohio Lottery Millionaire for Life tickets.

STEP 2: Pick up the Millionaire for Life submission card at any Dragons game at the Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth, the Dragons Box Office, or online at www.daytondragons.com/ohiolottery

STEP 3: Fill out submission card with your information to be entered and attach your non-winning Millionaire for Life tickets. Drop off at Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth.

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, May 26:

Penn Station Family Meal Deal

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Family Meal Deal perfect for two or more fans. Get two (2) small sandwiches, kids meals, medium fry, cheese dippers, and medium drinks with the coupon. Redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at www.daytondragons.com/pennstation

Wednesday, May 27:

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Home Run for Life

The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. For Wednesday, May 27, six-year-old Salem will be recognized on the field during an inning break. This honoree, their family, and support team will be taken onto the field, and the honoree gets to take a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd. Salem has battled with both minimal change disease and inflammatory bowel disease and is learning a new way to navigate life - come out and help celebrate her journey!

Thursday, May 28:

Dragons Dream Big Award presented by CYMI Holdings

The Dayton Dragons, in partnership with CYMI Holdings, are honored to present The Silos with the Dream Big Award, which recognizes impactful local entrepreneurs that are making the Dayton region a better place to live, work, and play.

Friday, May 29:

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local car wash locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air ballpark and keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at www.daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

The Dragons will host this season's first Boy Scout/Girl Scout Overnighter. Scouts begin the evening with a pre-game on-field parade (starting in the right field corner) at 6:15 pm. After the game, participants camp out on the Day Air Ballpark field and watch The Sandlot on the giant videoboard. Tickets for the event are $14 for the game only or $25 for the game plus camping overnight. $1 Dragons Scouting patches can be purchased the night of the event. $7 from each ticket sold goes back to the Scouting America Miami Valley Council. To purchase tickets, visit daytondragons.com, stop by the Dragons Box Office, or call 937-228-2287 ext. 117.

Saturday, May 30:

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, May 31:

Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veterans' stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Retired Master Sergeant Nikki Gordon, a veteran of the United States Air Force, will be recognized on Sunday for her service.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2026, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

ON SALE NOW

Dragons Kids Club presented by Hot Head Burritos is on sale and can be purchased at the Dragons Den Team Store at Day Air Ballpark. Continuing for the month of May, the Dragons Kids Club is only $29.99. This season, if you order more than two memberships, each additional membership is discounted by $5.

Kids Club members will receive:

Gem City Dragons Jersey

Dayton Dragons Book Bag

Gem City Dragons Hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Two (2) Dragons Lawn Tickets

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

Parents and guardians can also sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates

Registration for the 2026 Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is open for the race on July 18, 2026. Just for signing up, participants will receive a Dragons 5K T-Shirt, finisher's medal, a Dragons hat, and four (4) lawn tickets to a game after the race. Adults are only $30 through May 31, and youth 17 and under can sign up for only $20. Learn more and register at daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing

Tickets to the 2026 Great American Beer Tasting are on sale on now for the event on August 1, 2026 from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Early Bird tickets are only 45 dollars until June 1 st and include 15, four-ounce samples, a souvenir pint glass, a t-shirt, a raffle ticket and more! Tickets purchased before May 1 will receive two (2) stadium tickets to an upcoming Dragons game. Get your tickets and learn more at dragons.com/beertasting.

2026 Dragons Meet the Team Event

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 Dragons Meet the Team Event at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. On June 13, 2026 from 10 am to 12 pm fans can meet the entire Dragons roster, take part in player and coach-led activities on the field, run the bases, and hang out with Heater, Gem, Blaze, and the Green Team. Tickets are $10 for adults and only $5 for kids 17 and under. Dragons Season Ticket Members receive complimentary tickets to this event. Get your tickets and learn more at daytondragons.com/meettheteam.

2026 Dragons Police Night presented by LION

The Dragons will host Police Night presented by LION at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, June 25. This night will highlight local enforcement members before and during the Dragons game against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Tickets to Dragons Police Night are $17.50, not including online fees, and will include an exclusive hat. $7.00 from every ticket sold for Police Night will be donated to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

For more information on Police Night visit: daytondragons.com/policenight.

2026 Dragons Fire Night presented by LION

The Dragons will host Fire Night presented by LION at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 6. This night will highlight local firefighters before and during the Dragons game against the Great Lakes Loons.

Tickets to Dragons Fire Night are $17.50, not including online fees, and will include an exclusive hat. $7.00 from every ticket sold for Fire Night will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

For more information on Fire Night visit: daytondragons.com/firenight.

2026 Family Movie Night

Fans can "drive in" to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, August 15, 2026 for Dragons Family Movie Night. Gates open at 6:00 pm and this year's feature Zootopia 2 will hit the Dragons seven-story videoboard beginning at 7:00 pm. There will be other movie-themed fun, Dragons mascots and the Green Team will be on hand, and there will be inflatables and carnival games for all fans to enjoy. There will also be themed-raffle prizes and more throughout the night. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and under, and season ticket members will get in free. Learn more and buy tickets at daytondragons.com/familymovienight.







Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

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