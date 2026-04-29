Chiefs Can't Climb out of Early Hole, Fall at Great Lakes

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







MIDLAND, MI - Great Lakes knocked around Chiefs pitching for 11 runs on 18 hits to take the series opener 11-4 on Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

The Loons' 18 hits are the most allowed in a game by Peoria's pitching staff this season. With the defeat, the Chiefs fall to 10-11.

The Loons opened the game with a first inning storm, knocking in four runs on five hits against Chiefs righty Tanner Franklin, capped by a two-RBI single from Jesus Galiz.

The Chiefs mustered a response in the top of the second. With the bases loaded and two outs, Tai Peete sent a line drive to center for a two-RBI single.

Josh Kross brought the Chiefs back within one in the third inning, lining his first home run of the season to right center field.

Franklin bounced back to work a scoreless second, but ran into more trouble in the third. He was removed with a runner on second base with one out, and eventually was charged for a fifth run as Nico Perez scored on a wild pitch, pushing the deficit to 5-3.

Peoria punched back again as Peete picked up another RBI single in the fourth, driving in Anyelo Encarnacion to make it 5-4.

From there, the Loons scored six unanswered runs to run away with the game. Lefty Jakob Wright shut down Peoria out of the bullpen, chucking four no-hit innings, striking out eight Chiefs along the way, to earn the win. Franklin was charged for his first loss of the season.

Patrick Galle made his High-A debut for the Chiefs out of the bullpen in the seventh, stranding runners on first and second to turn in a scoreless frame.

With his 2-5, 3 RBI performance, Peete became the first Midwest League hitter to 20 RBIs this season.

Peoria has a chance to even the series on Wednesday evening, with Blake Aita set to start for the Chiefs. First pitch is set for 5:05 CT. Fans can tune into the hometown call for free online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

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