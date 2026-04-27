Cho, Chiefs Pour on 16 Runs in Series Closing Victory

Published on April 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - With a five-RBI outing, including an early three-run blast, Won-Bin Cho powered the Chiefs to a 16-6 win over Cedar Rapids on Sunday at Dozer Park to take the series five games to one.

Peoria starter Nate Dohm set the tone, tossing four innings while allowing just one unearned run while striking out five and walking none.

In the first, Rainiel Rodriguez walked and later scored on a wild pitch by Michael Ross for a 1-0 Chiefs lead.

Cho connected on a three-run homer in the second inning to extend Peoria's advantage to 4-0.

Cedar Rapids answered in the third on a Marek Houston sacrifice fly to score Jay Thomason and to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Chiefs continued to pour it on in the bottom half when Ian Petrutz brought in Jalin Flores and Josh Kross on an RBI single. Two batters later, Cho drove in Jesús Báez and Petrutz on a single, extending Peoria's lead to 8-1.

Peoria kept the line moving in the fourth on a Kross RBI single, plating Flores, and a Cade McGee double to score Kross to take a 10-1 advantage.

Nolan Sparks tossed 2.1 innings, throwing a scoreless fifth and sixth, to end up with his second win.

Cedar Rapids made its move in the seventh. Jaime Ferrer recorded an RBI base hit to bring in Miguel Briceno. Eduardo Tait brought in Thomason with an RBI groundout. Brandon Winokur capped off a five-run seventh with a three-run blast to left field to cut the deficit to 10-6.

In the home half, Peoria loaded the bases with two walks and an error. Rodriguez scored Anyelo Encarnación on an RBI base hit to extend the Chiefs' lead to 11-6. Next batter, Jalin Flores walked in Cho to make it 12-6 Peoria.

The eighth inning featured four more Chiefs' runs to put the nail in the Kernel coffin. Tai Peete doubled in Cho, Rodriguez hit an RBI double to bring in Peete, and Jalin Flores connected on his second home run in as many games with a two-run shot to left to score Rodriguez.

The Chiefs, now 10-10, are .500 for the first time since April 9 against South Bend. Sunday also marked the latest Peoria's had an even record in a season since 2023, when it made the postseason with a 69-63 record.

Tuesday presents the first of a six-game set on the road against the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch is at 5:05 P.M. CT from Dow Diamond.

Fans can listen to the hometown call all week long on PeoriaChiefs.com. The Chiefs return to Dozer Park May 5-10 to host Wisconsin. Tickets are available for all remaining home games this season on PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

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