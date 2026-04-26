TinCaps Drop Series Finale in Front of Sellout Crowd

Published on April 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Sunday afternoon's series finale 8-0 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate).

Fort Wayne (7-14) got support all weekend, with the final two games of the series having over 6,000 fans. Sunday's crowd featured 6,875 fans, the first sellout of the season at Parkview Field. Through 12 home games in 2026, Parkview Field has the best announced attendance over the last 5 years post-COVID.

'Caps starter Abraham Parra tied a career-high with seven strikeouts despite earning the loss across 4 2/3 innings.

Wisconsin (13-6) blasted three home runs in its effort to take five of the six games. Center fielder Braylon Payne (No. 13 Brewers prospect) hit his fourth homer of the series and sixth of the season to lead off the seventh inning. Catcher Marco Dinges (No. 9 Brewers prospect) followed that up with a big fly of his own, the second time in the series where the Timber Rattlers hit back-to-back home runs.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 28 @ South Bend (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Kevin Valdez

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

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