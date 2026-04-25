TinCaps Game Information: April 25 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate)

Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-13) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (12-5)

Saturday, April 25 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 20 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (0-1, 6.1 IP, 8.53 ERA) vs. RHP Braylon Owens (1-0, 10.1 IP, 6.10 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

WELCOME BACK: Fort Wayne once again celebrates our nation's military members with Military Appreciation Day on Saturday. Complimentary tickets will be given to military members and their families, including both active-duty and veteran members. Mini American Flags will also be given away. Sunday's series finale will feature Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks. A TinCaps Wearable Blanket will also be given away to the first 1,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Asphalt Maintenance Services.

ROSMAN ROPING: TinCap infielder Rosman Verdugo has reached base safely in his last 9 games. He has 4 multi-hit games in the stretch and finished Friday night 1-for-3 with a run scored. In the streak, Verdugo is slashing .367/.457/.567 with a 1.024 OPS, including 2 HR and 5 RBI.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy went 2-for-4 Friday night, launching his 4th home run of the season. The no-doubt, 382-foot home run in the 4th inning extended his hit streak to 15 games. It is the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20 in 2017. He later added a double, giving him his 6th multi-hit showing in this streak. Across the stretch, he is hitting .356/.361/.678 with a 1.039 OPS, including 7 2B, 4 HR, and 9 RBI. Among players with as many at-bats dating back to April 7, McCoy leads the Midwest League in batting average, home runs, doubles, slugging, OPS, hits, and total bases.

C-RODS STAYS HOT: TinCaps catcher Carlos Rodriguez led the offense for the third straight night on Friday. Rodriguez finished the night 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and also reached base on a walk in the fourth. He has an extra base hit in the last three games. He homered in the previous 2 games leading into Friday night, including his three-run blast off the batter's eye in the seventh inning on Thursday.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham has a hit in back-to-back games following a 1-for-4 showing on Friday. Cunningham picked up his 7th extra-base hit of the season on Thursday with a two-out RBI double in the fifth inning. Dating back to April 10, Cunningham leads the Midwest League in a handful of offensive statistics among players with as many at-bats. This includes home runs (4), slugging (.775), and OPS (1.204). Cunningham has a .400 batting average in this stretch, along with his team-leading 6 multi-hit games.

AN OLD FRIEND BACK AT THE HELM: Manager Jonathan Mathews returns for his third stint in Fort Wayne and second as manager. The 54-year-old acted as the 'Caps manager in 2023, bringing Fort Wayne to the postseason behind a second-half Midwest League East Division title. Mathews' first stint in Fort Wayne spanned from 2018-2021 as the team's hitting coach. He spent the past two years as the Padres Minor League Hitting Coordinator.

COMEBACK 'CAPS: Sunday against Lake County marked the first win for the TinCaps this season when trailing after the 6th inning. Fort Wayne is now 1-7 when trailing after the 6th frame this season, and has 2 comeback wins, including Rosman Verdugo's walk-off single in the 9th inning on April 9. Fort Wayne had 24 come-from-behind wins in 2025 while being 14-12 in one-run finishes.







Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

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