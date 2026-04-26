Chiefs Rally Past Kernels 7-5

Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







PEORIA, ILL - Jalin Flores lined a three-run home run down the left field line to jump Peoria in front in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Chiefs came from behind to knock off the Kernels 7-5 Saturday night.

For the fourth straight game, the Kernels struck first. Jaime Ferrer led off the top of the second with a single. After a Caden Kendle hit-by-pitch put him into scoring position, he came in to score on an Andy Lugo single to put Cedar Rapids in front 1-0.

The Chiefs answered in the bottom of the second. A pair of singles put two runners on for Jalin Flores, who doubled into right to score a run, and an error on the play scored a second runner to lift Peoria ahead 2-1.

Cedar Rapids punched back in the top of the fifth. Brandon Winokur doubled to open the inning and came in to score on a Kendle RBI single. The next batter, Jay Thomason, belted a two-run home run to left, jumping the Kernels back in the lead, 4-2.

The Chiefs got a run back in the bottom of the inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, and a fielder's choice scored a run to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Peoria pulled even in the sixth. Jesus Báez opened the inning with a line drive home run to tie the game, 4-4.

The Kernels got that run back in the top of the seventh. A Ferrer walk, followed by singles from Kendle and Thomason, loaded the bases before a wild pitch plated a run to make it 5-4.

In the bottom of the inning, Peoria got back in front. A walk and a single put two aboard for Flores, who connected on the three-run home run to give the Chiefs the lead back at 7-5.

The Kernels brought the game's tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth but could not push across another run in the 7-5 defeat.

The loss drops the Kernels to 8-12 on the season as they drop the series in Peoria. Cedar Rapids looks to salvage a second win in the series in the finale Sunday at 2:05. Michael Ross gets the start against Nate Dohm.







Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

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