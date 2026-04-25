'Caps Fall to Captains in Ten, 3-2

Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Despite a strong showing from the West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff, it was one swing that doomed them in a 3-2 extra-innings loss in front of 5,071 fans Saturday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps pitchers held the Lake County Captains to 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position-but one was all they needed-as first baseman and metro Detroit native Nolan Schubart blasted a two-run home run over the left-field wall in the tenth inning in the narrow loss.

Both the Whitecaps and Captains matched wits on the mound through the first six innings. For West Michigan, starting pitcher Gabriel Reyes tossed 4.1 scoreless innings before Ryan Harvey followed with 1.2 shutout innings, leaving nine Captains runners stranded. Meanwhile, Lake County starting pitcher Franklin Gómez was just as impressive, going five scoreless innings before reliever Michael Kennedy tossed a scoreless sixth, stranding eight baserunners and maintaining the scoreless tie. Lake County broke through in the seventh as No. 8 Guardians prospect Jace LaViolette sent a solo home run over the right-field wall to take a 1-0 lead. Then, with one out in the ninth inning, Kennedy threw an errant pitch that allowed 'Caps baserunner Jackson Strong to advance to third base before fellow outfielder Junior Tilien plated him on an RBI groundout, sending the game into the tenth tied at one.

Schubart delivered in a big moment in the tenth with a two-run home run to put Lake County ahead 3-1. Whitecaps designated hitter Bryce Rainer responded with an RBI single in the bottom half to trim the lead to 3-2, but it was too late, as Captains closer and Dorr native Cam Schuelke induced a flyout to end the inning and seal the victory.

The West Michigan Whitecaps fall to 12-8 on the season, while the Captains improve to 10-10. Whitecaps reliever Duque Hebbert (1-1) suffered his first loss, allowing two runs (one earned) in one inning pitched, while Captains reliever Michael Kennedy (3-1) earned his third win, giving up one run over four innings with four strikeouts. Despite the loss, Rainer, who ranks as the Detroit Tigers No.3 overall prospect, finished the game 3-for-5 with an RBI-the third three-hit game of his career and his first in the Midwest League.

UP NEXT

The final game of six between the Whitecaps and Captains is set for a Sunday matinee beginning at 2:00pm. Justin Campbell gets the start for the Lake County Captains while Troy Watson will go for the West Michigan Whitecaps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

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