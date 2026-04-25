Pennington Carries 'Caps in Walk-Off, 7-6

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps first baseman Garrett Pennington played the hero, delivering the two biggest swings of the night in a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Lake County Captains on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Pennington finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and four RBI, launching a two-run home run-his fifth of the season-before finishing the night with a game-winning two-run double to seal the dramatic victory for West Michigan.

The Whitecaps grabbed the lead in the first inning as second baseman Samuel Gil plated Jackson Strong on an RBI double to take a 1-0 edge. Whitecaps starting pitcher Rayner Castillo turned in his best start of the season, tossing five scoreless innings with five strikeouts. West Michigan added to its lead in the fifth inning with two runs-highlighted by a solo home run from Nolan McCarthy-to extend the advantage to 3-0. Lake County mounted a late rally as first baseman Nolan Schubart responded with a solo homer before the Captains erupted for five runs in the eighth-highlighted by a two-run double from outfielder Aaron Walton-to jump ahead 6-3. Pennington answered in the eighth and ninth, blasting a two-run homer over the left-field wall before delivering the game-winning hit in the ninth to give the 'Caps their first walk-off victory of the season.

The West Michigan Whitecaps improve to 12-7 on the season, while the Captains fall to 9-10. Whitecaps reliever Ethan Sloan (2-0) earned his second win of the year, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout. Captains closer Izaak Martinez (1-2) suffered his second loss, allowing two unearned runs in one inning of work. Pennington finishes a triple shy of the cycle while recording four RBI for the first time in his professional career. At the same time, the 'Caps remain in first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division, holding a half-game lead over the Great Lakes Loons.

UP NEXT

The fifth game of six between the Whitecaps and Captains is set for a Saturday matinee beginning at 2:00pm. Franklin Gómez gets the start on the mound for the Captains against the Whitecaps Gabriel Reyes. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.