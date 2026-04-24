Loons Score Nine Runs in Ninth Inning, Win in Improbable Comeback Fashion 13-9

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (11-7) trailed 8-4 entering the ninth inning. Nico Perez powered a game-tying grand slam and Jose Izarra laced a go-ahead two-run double highlighting a nine-run ninth, in a dramatic 13-9 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp (7-10) on a windy and sunny 79-degree Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

- The top of the ninth started with a Chuck Davalan walk and a Mike Sirota single. After Wilfredo Lara slipped in right field, recovered and made a 9-5 putout the next seven Loons reached. Jose Meza walked to set up Nico Perez. Perez connected on a 1-2 pitch from newly inserted southpaw Hayden Cuthbertson, a game tying grand slam over the left field fence.

- With the score 9-9, Cuthbertson walked Cam Decker, Jesus Galiz and Eduardo Guerrero, to load the bases. Jose Izarra sent a screamer up the third base line fair to plate two. Sky Carp third baseman Juan Matheus and acting manager Josh Glenn pleaded to the umpires that it was foul, to no avail.

- Chuck Davalan followed up with a two-run single to left field. Jose Meza tallied the ninth run with an RBI single off catcher turned pitcher Nestor Rios. Rios got the final out, a popup off the bat of Perez.

- Great Lakes pitching surrendered 11 walks but struck out 12. Dilan Figuerado earned the win keeping the deficit at four with a scoreless seventh and eighth inning. Cody Morse recorded the final three outs.

- Beloit scored three runs in the fifth and sixth inning. The Loons gave up a combined seven walks, four in the fifth. Sky Carp right fielder Wilfredo Lara produced a two-run single in the fifth, he had a four-hit four RBI game featuring a solo home run.

- Mike Sirota hit a first-inning solo home run for the second straight night. In all three games at ABC Supply Stadium, Great Lakes has had a first-inning solo shot.

- Eduardo Guerrero extended his hitting streak to a team-best eight games with an RBI single in the sixth.

Rounding Things Out

Jose Izarra's game-tying grand slam in the ninth was his first grand slam as a pro.

Up Next

The Loons go for their third win in a row tomorrow Friday, April 24th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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