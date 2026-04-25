TinCaps Fall in Friday Night Showdown

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their fourth straight game in Friday night's 11-3 loss against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate).

After an hour and 19-minute delay, Fort Wayne (6-13) was led offensively by catcher Carlos Rodriguez for the third straight night. Rodriguez finished the night 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and also reached base on a walk in the fourth. He has an extra base hit in the last three games.

Designated hitter Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) launched his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning. McCoy has a hit in his last 15 games, which is the longest streak since Fernando Tatis had the same stretch from May 4-20 in 2017. In the span, McCoy has 7 doubles, 4 home runs, and 10 RBI.

Wisconsin (12-5) left fielder Josh Adamczewski (No. 10 Brewers prospect) hit a pair of RBI singles out of the lead-off spot. It was Adamczewski's first-time batting leadoff in his professional career, and he reached base in four of his six plate appearances, also walking twice. Third baseman Andrew Fischer (No. 5 Brewers prospect) clubbed out his third home run in the last two games with his three-run blast in the fourth inning. Fischer is now tied for second in the Midwest League with 16 RBI.

Next Game: Saturday, April 25 vs. Wisconsin (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: RHP Braylon Owens

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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