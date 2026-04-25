TinCaps Fall in Friday Night Showdown
Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their fourth straight game in Friday night's 11-3 loss against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate).
After an hour and 19-minute delay, Fort Wayne (6-13) was led offensively by catcher Carlos Rodriguez for the third straight night. Rodriguez finished the night 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and also reached base on a walk in the fourth. He has an extra base hit in the last three games.
Designated hitter Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) launched his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning. McCoy has a hit in his last 15 games, which is the longest streak since Fernando Tatis had the same stretch from May 4-20 in 2017. In the span, McCoy has 7 doubles, 4 home runs, and 10 RBI.
Wisconsin (12-5) left fielder Josh Adamczewski (No. 10 Brewers prospect) hit a pair of RBI singles out of the lead-off spot. It was Adamczewski's first-time batting leadoff in his professional career, and he reached base in four of his six plate appearances, also walking twice. Third baseman Andrew Fischer (No. 5 Brewers prospect) clubbed out his third home run in the last two games with his three-run blast in the fourth inning. Fischer is now tied for second in the Midwest League with 16 RBI.
Next Game: Saturday, April 25 vs. Wisconsin (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt
- Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: RHP Braylon Owens
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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026
- Cubs Drop Rain-Shortened Friday Night Game at Dayton, 6-4 - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Fall in Friday Night Showdown - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cubs Drop Rain-Shortened Friday Night Game at Dayton, 6-4 - South Bend Cubs
- Rattlers Smash Their Way to a Fourth Straight Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kernels Score in Seven Consecutive Innings, Top Chiefs, 8-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
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- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs South Bend) - Dayton Dragons
- Pasqualotto Transferred to Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: April 24 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Reds Catcher Jose Trevino Joins Dragons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
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- Snell Launches First Pro Homer in 10-4 Cubs Win at Dayton - South Bend Cubs
- Loons Score Nine Runs in Ninth Inning, Win in Improbable Comeback Fashion 13-9 - Great Lakes Loons
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Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Fall in Friday Night Showdown
- TinCaps Game Information: April 24 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate)
- TinCaps Can't Come Through in Thursday Night Loss
- TinCaps Game Information: April 23 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate)
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