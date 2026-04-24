TinCaps Can't Come Through in Thursday Night Loss

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps left the bases loaded in the ninth inning of Thursday's 9-7 loss against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate).

Fort Wayne (6-12) got five runs in the seventh inning off a pair of long balls. Second baseman Oswaldo Linares launched a two-run home run, his first of the season. Catcher Carlos Rodriguez followed that up with a three-run shot off the batter's eye in center field, his second homer in as many days.

Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) doubled with two outs in the fourth, extending his hit streak to 14 games. It is the longest stretch with a hit for a TinCap since the organization moved to High-A back in 2021, and longest since Xavier Edwards had a streak of the same length in 2019.

Wisconsin (11-5) got a strong start from left-hander Wande Torres. The southpaw went five frames and allowed two runs on six hits. Torres set down the first eight batters he faced before Linares doubled with two outs in the third. All three starters for the Timber Rattlers this series have gone five innings.

Timber Rattler third baseman Andrew Fischer (No. 5 Brewers prospect) blasted two home runs in the victory. His solo shot in the sixth wrapped up three straight long balls hit by Wisconsin in that frame with two outs. The Timber Rattlers ended the night 9-for-18 with two outs and are batting .462 this series.

Next Game: Friday, April 24 vs. Wisconsin (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect)

- Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: RHP Bryce Meccage (No. 20 Brewers prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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