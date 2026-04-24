Lugnuts Activate Nankil

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Abel Mercedes is placed on the Development List, - Outfielder Nate Nankil is activated from the 7-day Injured List, - Outfielder Pedro Pineda is reinstated from the Restricted List and transferred to the Arizona Complex League Athletics.

An updated roster is attached with 30 active players and one player on the Development List.

The Lugnuts (6-10) play the third in a six-game series at 7:30 p.m. at the Quad Cities River Bandits, next returning home April 28-May 3. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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