Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Resumes Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - For the 21st year, the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are proud to host high school baseball games. Forty-two (42) teams from across the Miami Valley are competing in the heart of the Water Street District this spring.

This year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group.

All games are open to the public. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs. The Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best high school baseball teams since 2006.

Additionally serving as a fundraiser for participating schools, this season's high school games at Day Air Ballpark will generate approximately $25,000 to assist participant programs with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.

Games began on April 14. They resume on Tuesday, April 28 when Centerville meets Hagerstown at 7:00 pm. Other games next week include a matchup on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 pm featuring Brookville vs. Oakwood; On Friday, May 1, Northmont will battle Miamisburg at 5:00 pm followed by Tipp vs. Bethel at 8:00 pm; Saturday, May 2 will feature a triple-header beginning with Botkins vs. Newton at 11:30 am, followed by Lehman Catholic vs. West Liberty-Salem at 4:00 pm and St. Henry vs. Fort Loramie at 7:00 pm; Sunday, May 3 will feature two games as Alter meets Chaminade-Julienne at 2:00 pm and St. Xavier vs. Moeller at 6:00 pm.

Eddie Meyers of the Starting 937 baseball podcast identifies some of the top players from the upcoming week and their college baseball destinations: From Centerville, seniors Matt Hoyle (Frontier Community College) and Luke Maciejewski (Wabash Valley College). "Centerville this year under Jason Whited should be very tough, says Meyers. "They return some good talent and should make some noise in the GWOC. Maciejewski and Colton Burleson are strong contributors for the Elk."

From Oakwood, seniors Josh Tribble (Tiffin University) and Braden Devine (St. Norbert College).

From Northmont, seniors Brady Whittaker (Wittenberg University), Drake Sauber (Akron), Brady Canan (Tiffin University), Austin Welch (Edison State Community College), Chase Fuduloff (Schoolcraft College) and Aiden Pendleton (Edison State). From Miamisburg, senior Braden Trent (Clark State College).

From Tipp, senior Cayden McKinney (Northern Kentucky University).

From Newton, senior Austin Tippie (Thomas More University). "Newton is always well coached by Jordan Kopp, and they return a ton of talent that will make a run at the WOAC title," added Meyers.

From Fort Loramie, senior Carson Arnold (Wright State).

From Alter, senior Michael Russ (Clark State College).

From CJ, seniors Isaac Sullivan (University of Dayton) and Jake Whitt (Owens Community College).

For the final game on Sunday, Meyers added: "St X and Moeller are out of our area, but there are not enough words to credit both of these programs, their players, coaches and fans. They have big-time recruits and plan on making runs in the tournament this year."

A complete schedule of the remaining high school baseball games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:

Day Date Time Away Team Home Team

Tuesday 4/28/2026 7:00pm Hagerstown Centerville

Wednesday 4/29/2026 7:00pm Brookville Oakwood

Friday 5/1/2026 5:00pm Northmont Miamisburg

Friday 5/1/2026 8:00pm Tipp Bethel

Saturday 5/2/2026 11:30am Botkins Newton

Saturday 5/2/2026 4:00pm Lehman Catholic West Liberty-Salem

Saturday 5/2/2026 7:00pm St. Henry Fort Loramie

Sunday 5/3/2026 2:00pm Alter Chaminade-Julienne

Sunday 5/3/2026 6:00pm St. Xavier Moeller

Tuesday 5/5/2026 7:00pm Dixie Twin Valley South

Friday 5/8/2026 5:00pm Jackson Center National Trail

Friday 5/8/2026 8:00pm Turpin Lebanon

Saturday 5/9/2026 1:00pm Triad Xenia

Saturday 5/9/2026 4:00pm Lima Sr Lima Shawnee

Saturday 5/9/2026 7:00pm Lancaster Springboro







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