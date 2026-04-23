TinCaps Game Information: April 23 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate)

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-11) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (10-5)

Thursday, April 23 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 18 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (0-0, 8.0 IP, 2.25 ERA) vs. LHP Wande Torres (0-0, 9.0 IP, 6.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MyNetwork TV (Local 1172 & 21.3 on Antenna), MLB.TV, MLB+ LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

MONTY BACK AT PARKVIEW: Fort Wayne right-hander Carson Montgomery returns to the mound for his second home start of the season. Two weeks ago, Montgomery made his Parkview Field debut, which marked his first Minor League Baseball appearance in 718 days. The 2023 11th-round pick did not disappoint, giving 2 hits in 4.0 frames of work. The Florida State product allowed one unearned run in the first inning before retiring 10 of his last 11 and seven in a row to complete his day.

GREGO FINDING A WAY: After starting the season going 1-for-31, TinCaps shortstop Dylan Grego now has a hit in his last 4 games. The former Ball State Cardinal deposited his first High-A home run over the right-center field wall Tuesday night. He later added a double, giving him his first multi-hit game with Fort Wayne. Grego has reached base safely in his last 6 showings, dating back to the first game of last Friday's doubleheader against Lake County.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy continued his dominant stretch with an RBI infield single in the first frame. McCoy now has a hit in his last 13 games, tying Nerwilian Cedeno (2024) and Jonny Homza (2021) for the longest hitting streak for TinCap since the move to High-A in 2021. Across the stretch, he is hitting .360/.481/.860 with a 1.005 OPS including 5 2B, 3 HR, and 8 RBI.

C-RODS BLAST: TinCaps catcher Carlos Rodriguez broke out of a 4-for-36 stretch when he launched his first home run of the season and at the High-A level in the second inning last night. Rodriguez had a strong start to 2026 with a pair of multi-hit games during opening weekend against Great Lakes.

KT STRUTTING: Padres No. 27 prospect Kavares Tears has walked in 9 of his last 11 games and has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 showings. His 12 walks dating back to April 10 are tied for third in all of High-A. Six of Tears' 8 hits so far this season have gone for extra bases, including his second home run on Sunday.

WELCOME BACK: After not seeing each other in 2025, the TinCaps and Timber Rattlers square off at Parkview Field this week for the first time since 2024. Each team hosted a 6-game series that season, the 'Caps went 3-3 at home and 2-4 in Appleton. Before 2024, the last time Fort Wayne hosted Wisconsin was for a 3-game series in 2017, where the TinCaps went 1-2. Fort Wayne once again celebrates our nation's military members with Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, with complimentary tickets to military members and their families.

CRUSHING CAPTAINS: Fort Wayne clubbed out a Midwest League-leading 10 home runs as a team in last week's series against Lake County. Five of the round-trippers came in Thursday night's win, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) Fort Wayne has clubbed 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. On the weekend, Fort Wayne had both an eight-run third on Saturday and a six-run seventh on Sunday.

AN OLD FRIEND BACK AT THE HELM: Manager Jonathan Mathews returns for his third stint in Fort Wayne and second as manager. The 54-year-old acted as the 'Caps manager in 2023, bringing Fort Wayne to the postseason behind a second-half Midwest League East Division title. Mathews' first stint in Fort Wayne spanned from 2018-2021 as the team's hitting coach. He spent the past two years as the Padres Minor League Hitting Coordinator.







Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.