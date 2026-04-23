Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs South Bend)

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, April 23, 2026 l Game # 17

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

South Bend Cubs (9-5) at Dayton Dragons (8-8)

LH Cole Reynolds (0-0, 5.14) vs. RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 3.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 8, South Bend 5. The Dragons built a 7-2 lead over the first three innings and led 8-2 through six innings on the way to the win. Carlos Sanchez, Ryan McCrystal, John Michael Faile, and Carter Graham all had two hits as part of a 10-hit attack. Starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz was strong (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K).

Hardest-hit fair ball by Dayton: Peyton Stovall: 109.2 mph. Fastest pitch by Dayton: Cody Adcock: 97.0 mph.

Current Series vs. South Bend (4/21-4/26): Dayton 1, South Bend 1. Dayton is batting .306 as a team (.229 with runners in scoring position). They have hit one home run. They have five stolen bases, a team ERA of 9.50, and four errors.

2026 Team Notes:

With a win tonight, the Dragons would climb back above the .500 mark. Twice this season, their record has been above .500 (1-0; 4-3).

The Dragons have scored 24 runs in their last three games (8.0 runs per game). They have scored at least eight runs in three of their last six games, and at least four runs in 11 of their last 12 games. The Dragons have at least 10 hits in three straight games.

The Dragons are batting .275 (.737 OPS) vs. right-handed pitchers. They are hitting .206 (.621 OPS) vs. left-handed pitchers.

2026 Player Notes

Carlos Sanchez has taken over the MWL lead in batting average at .373. Sanchez has hit safely in 11 straight games, batting .422 (19 for 45) during the streak with 15 runs scored. In his last three games, Sanchez is 7 for 11 with five walks and four stolen bases. He leads the MWL in hits (22), ranks second runs scored (18). He has at least one stolen base in six straight games (9 total during the 6 games) to give him 11 on the year (second in the MWL).

Ryan McCrystal is batting .354 to rank sixth in the MWL. He is tied for third in RBI (14).

Yerlin Confidan is 5 for 13 (.385) with 5 RBI in his last 3 games to raise his batting average from .205 to .246.

Peyton Stovall over his last seven games is batting .318 (7 for 22) with 4 2B and 1 HR.

The Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/13-4/19 was Carlos Sanchez (for the week: .360, 6 SB, 8 R, .829 OPS). Yerlin Confidan was strong as well (.316, 4 RBI). The Pitcher of the Week was Victor Diaz (for the week: 1-0, 4.1 IP, 0 R, 0.69 WHIP, stranded two inherited runners in clutch spot in Sunday win). Reynardo Cruz was also strong with five shutout innings as a starter.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, April 24 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Koen Moreno (0-1, 8.31) at Dayton RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 4.66)

Saturday, April 25 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Brooks Caple (2-1, 3.95) at Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (2-0, 3.31)

Sunday, April 26 (1:05 pm): South Bend LH Ethan Flanagan (0-1, 3.48) at Dayton TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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