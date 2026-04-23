Dayton Early Scoring Too Much to Overcome in 8-5 Defeat

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Dayton, OH - On Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark, in almost a carbon copy start from Tuesday's 16-10 game played between the Dayton Dragons and South Bend Cubs, the Dragons once again had a hot start offensively. Scoring two runs in the 1st inning, and one run in the 2nd, just as they did on Tuesday, Dayton held onto that early lead tonight, topping South Bend 8-5.

Dayton starting pitching continues to be sharp in the series, after Reynardo Cruz tossed 4.2 strong innings on Tuesday, J.P. Ortiz brought his best stuff on Wednesday. And almost immediately, he was working with the lead. Right-hander Nazier Mulé got the start for South Bend, and after 30-pitch 1st inning, was taken out of the game. Dayton led it 2-0 after the 1st, capitalizing on two walks, an error, and a Peyton Stovall double.

To begin the 2nd, Dayton-area native Kenten Egbert took the mound for the Cubs. Last season, Egbert was the winning pitcher in a victory over Dayton, pitching six strong innings of one-run baseball. The Dragons added one in the 2nd, before South Bend got on the board in the top of the 3rd, thanks to a two-run single from Kade Snell. The lefty Snell already has five RBI in the series, and now 14 total on the season.

Within a run, Dayton expanded their lead right away, plating four runs in the bottom of the 3rd.

In South Bend's big comeback in the series opener, the Cubs stifled Dayton bats thanks to four terrific innings from the southpaw Ethan Flanagan. The difference on Wednesday? Ortiz's five solid innings on the mound for Dayton, and their bullpen held up the rest of the way. Dayton added one more run int the bottom of the 5th, leading 8-2.

The Cubs did their best to mound a similar comeback to Tuesday, but came up short, scoring one run each in the 7th, 8th, and 9th. RBI in each innings went to Christian Olivo, Reggie Preciado, and Cole Mathis, respectively.

For Mathis, the newest South Bend Cub has three doubles over two games played, and scored two runs tonight for South Bend. Also of note, Kane Kepley extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 10 straight, while Snell has been on nine games in a row.

With a win each this week, the series lead is on the line heading into Thursday's game between the Dragons and Cubs. Due to South Bend's loss, they drop out of first place in the Midwest League West Division, and will enter Thursday just a half-game back of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, who have beaten the Fort Wayne TinCaps on consecutive days.

First pitch on Thursday night in Dayton is set for 7:05 PM EST. Left-hander Cole Reynolds gets the start for the Cubs, opposed by righty Luke Hayden for Dayton, who played college baseball at Indiana State.







Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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