Dragons Veteran Salute Program Presented by CareSource Military & Veterans Honors Specialist Fourth Class John Webb

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - CareSource Military & Veterans and the Dayton Dragons will host United States Army veteran Specialist Fourth Class John Webb with the Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans™ on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 1:05 pm when the Dayton Dragons take on the South Bend Cubs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Sunday will be the first of five special Veteran Salute dates of the 2026 season.

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans™ provides veterans in the Dayton region with a once-in-a-lifetime experience to celebrate their service to their country. Each honoree has their story shared in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark, followed by a standing ovation in appreciation of the veteran's hard work and dedication both in military and civilian accomplishments.

Specialist Fourth Class John Webb's Story:

John Webb was born and raised in Dayton, and in 1965, he was drafted into the United States Army. Many of his family members served in the military, including his brother who also served in the Army, and his father-in-law and brother-in-law who served in the Navy.

John completed basic training and then was selected to attend Radio School at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He then completed Radio Teletype School at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he mastered morse code and critical communication systems used to transmit classified intelligence. After successfully completing these courses, he was assigned as an instructor to teach skills necessary to operate various radio teletype equipment and was promoted to Specialist Fourth Class.

In 1966, he deployed to Vietnam as a communications specialist with the 2nd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. On April 1, 1967, during Operation Junction City, his base came under heavy mortar fire wounding soldiers and damaging critical equipment. Despite being wounded, Webb carried an injured soldier to safety and assisted a gravely wounded soldier until medics arrived before repairing damaged communication equipment while the attack continued.

For his bravery, he was awarded the Bronze Star with "V" device for valor along with a Purple Heart. Throughout his military career he received multiple other awards and commendations. These include a Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal.

Later, John was selected to establish teletype communications for the Americal Division, serving there until the end of his tour in 1967. After his military service, John worked for Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 40 years in the Department of Defense in acquisitions, eventually retiring as a GS-15. After retiring, he then returned to WPAFB for another seven years continuing his service to this country for a total of 50 years, until his final retirement.

Today, John is devoted to his family, including his four children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

To nominate a veteran in your life for the Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans, please visit daytondragons.com/veteransalute.







Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.