Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs South Bend)

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, April 24, 2026 l Game # 18

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

South Bend Cubs (10-5) at Dayton Dragons (8-9)

RH Koen Moreno (0-1, 8.31) vs. RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 4.66)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Thursday: South Bend 10, Dayton 4. The Cubs broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the fifth. The Dragons were led offensively by Alfredo Alcantara (3-run home run, 2 walks) and Johnny Ascanio (double, 3 walks).

Hardest-hit fair ball by Dayton: Esmith Pineda: 108.4 mph. Fastest pitch by Dayton: Luke Hayden: 97.4 mph.

Current Series vs. South Bend (4/21-4/26): South Bend 2, Dayton 1. The Cubs have outscored the Dragons 31-22 in this high-scoring series. Dayton is batting .277 as a team (.234 with runners in scoring position). They have hit two home runs. They have five stolen bases, a team ERA of 9.67, and four errors.

Reds Catcher Joins Dragons on Injury Assignment: Catcher Jose Trevino has joined the Dragons on a Major League injury rehabilitation assignment. He is expected to play for the Dragons tonight and become the 46th Reds player to play for the Dragons on an MLB injury rehab assignment. Trevino, returning from a thoracic spine strain, last played on April 4th with the Reds. He played in 93 games for the Reds last season, splitting time at the catcher position with former Dragon Tyler Stephenson. Trevino represented the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and won the American League Gold Glove award that season for defensive excellence. He has played in 495 Major League games with the Reds, Yankees, and Texas Rangers over a nine-year big league career.

2026 Team Notes:

The Dragons have scored 28 runs in their last four games (7.0 runs per game). They have scored at least eight runs in three of their last seven games, and at least four runs in 12 of their last 13 games.

2026 Player Notes

Carlos Sanchez ranks second in the MWL lead in batting average at .373. Sanchez has hit safely in 11 straight games, batting .422 (19 for 45) during the streak with 15 runs scored. In his last three games, Sanchez is 7 for 11 with five walks and four stolen bases. He leads the MWL in hits (22), ranks second runs scored (18). He has at least one stolen base in six straight games (9 total during the 6 games) to give him 11 on the year (Tied-2 nd in MWL).

Ryan McCrystal is batting .347 (tied for seventh in MWL). He is tied for fourth in RBI (14).

Peyton Stovall over his last seven games is batting .318 (7 for 22) with 4 2B and 1 HR.

The Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/13-4/19 was Carlos Sanchez (for the week: .360, 6 SB, 8 R, .829 OPS). Yerlin Confidan was strong as well (.316, 4 RBI). The Pitcher of the Week was Victor Diaz (for the week: 1-0, 4.1 IP, 0 R, 0.69 WHIP, stranded two inherited runners in clutch spot in Sunday win). Reynardo Cruz was also strong with five shutout innings as a starter.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, April 25 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Brooks Caple (2-1, 3.95) at Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (2-0, 3.31)

Sunday, April 26 (1:05 pm): South Bend LH Ethan Flanagan (0-1, 3.48) at Dayton TBA/RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 4.50)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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