TinCaps Game Information: April 24 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate)

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-12) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (11-5)

Friday, April 24 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 19 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (1-0, 12.0 IP, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 10.1 IP, 2.61 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

KASH THAT CHECK: No. 4 Padres prospect Kash Mayfield stole the show in his third High-A start in game one of last Friday's doubleheader against Lake County. The southpaw retired the first 10 batters he faced, giving up one hit, his first of the season, across 5.0 scoreless innings. Mayfield struck out 8 of 16 batters faced without allowing a walk, while inducing 18 swings and misses among 56 pitches. He has tallied 12 scoreless innings in three starts this season, striking out 16 and walking 5. Over his last 17 starts, the Padres' first-round draft choice in 2024 has a 1.52 ERA, 80 strikeouts to 24 walks, and opponents are hitting .164 against him in 53.1 innings.

GREGO FINDING A WAY: After starting the season going 1-for-31, TinCaps shortstop Dylan Grego now has a hit in his last 4 games. The former Ball State Cardinal deposited his first High-A home run over the right-center field wall Tuesday night. He later added a double, giving him his first multi-hit game with Fort Wayne. Grego has reached base safely in his last 6 showings, dating back to the first game of last Friday's doubleheader against Lake County.

OSWALDO THE GREAT: Fort Wayne second baseman Oswaldo Linares put together his 4th career multi-hit game in High-A on Thursday. His two-run homer in the seventh inning was his second as a TinCap, with his first coming on June 19 last year at Dayton. Linares also doubled in his first at-bat on the third inning of the evening, being the first TinCap to reach base. 3 of his 4 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

ROSMAN ROPING: TinCap infielder Rosman Verdugo has reached base safely in his last 8 games. His 2-for-4 showing Thursday night gives him 4 multi-hit games in the stretch. In the streak, Verdugo is slashing .370/.452/.593 with a 1.045 OPS, including 2 HR and 5 RBI.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy continued his dominant stretch with a two-out double in the fourth inning last night, extending his hit streak to 14 games. It is the longest stretch with a hit for a TinCap since the organization moved to High-A back in 2021, and longest since Xavier Edwards had a streak of the same length in 2019. Across the stretch, he is hitting .345/.351/.618 with a .969 OPS, including 6 2B, 3 HR, and 8 RBI.

C-RODS BLAST: TinCaps catcher Carlos Rodriguez has homered in the last 2 games, following his three-run blast off the batter's eye in the seventh inning on Thursday. Rodriguez broke out of a 4-for-36 stretch when he launched his first home run of the season and at the High-A level in the second inning on Wednesday.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham picked up his 7th extra-base hit of the season on Thursday with a two-out RBI double in the fifth inning. Dating back to April 10, Cunningham leads the Midwest League in a handful of offensive statistics among players with as many at-bats. This includes home runs (4), slugging (.833), and OPS (1.280). Cunningham has a .417 batting average in this stretch, along with his team-leading 6 multi-hit games.

WELCOME BACK: After not seeing each other in 2025, the TinCaps and Timber Rattlers square off at Parkview Field this week for the first time since 2024. Each team hosted a 6-game series that season, the 'Caps went 3-3 at home and 2-4 in Appleton. Before 2024, the last time Fort Wayne hosted Wisconsin was for a 3-game series in 2017, where the TinCaps went 1-2. Fort Wayne once again celebrates our nation's military members with Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, with complimentary tickets to military members and their families.







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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