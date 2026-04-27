Jamie Hitt Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Minor League Baseball has announced TinCaps left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt as its Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for April 20-26.

The 6-foot, 23-year-old from Magnolia, Texas, threw a career-long five innings without allowing a run on Saturday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate). In his third start since being promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore, Hitt struck out a career-high eight of 16 batters faced in Fort Wayne's 2-1 win.

A 2025 eighth-round pick by the Padres out of the University of Oklahoma, Hitt garnered 11 swings and misses, good for a 34.5% swinging-strike rate while not allowing a walk. The eight strikeouts are the most since February 18, 2024, when he struck out 10 against Nebraska as a Sooner.

Hitt is the first TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week since Henry Baez tossed seven no-hit innings in Fort Wayne's fourth no-hitter in franchise history on July 12, 2024. He is also the eighth TinCap to win the award since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021.

Across three starts, Hitt leads the TinCaps with a 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The southpaw has struck out 13 compared to four walks across 11 1/3 innings pitched.

Following a six-game road trip to the South Bend Cubs this week, the TinCaps return home Tuesday, May 5, for their first of three Hispanic Heritage Nights, with Fort Wayne playing as the "Manzanas Luchadores" to start a six-game homestand against the Marlins-affiliated Beloit Sky Carp. Wednesday, May 6, is also the debut of the TinCaps' brand-new alternate identity, the Fort Wayne Pufferbellies. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2026

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