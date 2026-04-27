Braylon Payne Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Braylon Payne has been recognized for his outstanding series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps last week. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers outfielder and the Milwaukee Brewers #13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline is this week's Midwest League's Player of the Week after tearing through TinCaps pitchers at Parkview Field.

Payne played five games during the six-game set at Fort Wayne and went 9-for-20 (.450) with two doubles, four homers, seven RBI, eight runs scored, and a pair of stolen bases. He also drew four walks and compiled a 1.692 OPS in the series.

Milwaukee selected Payne in the first round of the 2024 draft out of Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas with the seventeenth overall pick and he is off to a great start in his first season with the Timber Rattlers. Payne is on a seven-game hitting streak with five home runs during the streak. He has six homers in 2026 and is tied with Owen Ayers of South Bend and Logan Wagner of Great Lakes for the Midwest League lead in home runs.

The Timber Rattlers return to the field on Tuesday when they host the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first game of a six-game series at Neuroscience Group Field. Game time is 6:40pm.







Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2026

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