Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 28-May 3

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







TUESDAY, APRIL 28 at 6:40pm; 920 Night; Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance; College Night: Celebrate Northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday with "920 Night" where Box seats, Reserved Bleacher seats, or Grass seats are $9, Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers will be available for $2 and popcorn is free ($0)! Staff, students, and faculty of area colleges may purchase a reserved bleacher ticket for $4 with a current ID.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 at 12:10pm; D.A.R.E. Day; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health: Participants in area D.A.R.E programs are coming out to the game to see some baseball and a pre-game presentation from local D.A.R.E officers. If you are 55 or older, Network Health and the Timber Rattlers have a deal for you to come out to the ballpark for this afternoon contest. For just $28, you will receive a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30 at 6:40pm - Prospect Mini-Poster Giveaway presented by Blue Print Service Company; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company; College Night: Third time is a charm! We are bringing back the Opening Night giveaway due to the weather issues during our first two homestands. Be one of the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark for this game to receive a special mini-poster of Milwaukee Brewers prospects from Blue Print Service Company. The $4 reserved bleacher ticket offer is available to college students, staff, and faculty with a current ID for the second College Night of the series. Order College Night tickets in advance at this link. Thursday is a Craft Brews & Brats Night, and everyone can enjoy Brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company.

FRIDAY, MAY 1 at 6:40pm; Granjeros Night; Luis Peña Bobblehead presented by Merkts; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The 2026 debut of Los Granjeros de Wisconsin is set for this game as the Timber Rattlers celebrate Hispanic Heritage by playing this game as their Copa de la Diversiόn identity. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of Luis Peña, the Milwaukee Brewers #2 prospect, courtesy of Merkts. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the game.

SATURDAY, MAY 2 at 1:10pm; Bluey Day; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The kids are ready and so is Bluey! There is an opportunity for your young fan to receive a ticket to the game, a Hot Dog/Chips/Soda Voucher, and a photo with Bluey during the time slot you selected with a purchase of a package at this link. After the game, all children ages twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer. After the game, all children ages twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, MAY 3 at 1:10pm; Whiffer Kickball Jersey Giveaway courtesy of Pepsi; Whiffer's Birthday with Pregame Mascot Kickball Game & PB&J Drive for Area Food Pantries; Brewers Sunday; Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Our Big Blue Friend is having a birthday party, and you're invited to the celebration. Get to the ballpark early because you must be one of the first 1,000 fans who attend this game to receive a Kickball Jersey from Pepsi AND to see the special on-field Mascot Kickball Game starting at noon. Bring a donation for Whiffer's Birthday Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive for area food pantries to receive a birthday cupcake. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30 pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys. After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







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