Loons Leave Supper Clubbers Famished, Win 3-0 with 15 Strikeouts

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - Great Lakes Loons (12-7) denied Beloit Sky Carp (7-11) batters all night, striking out 15 and leaving 11 on base in a 3-0 win on a 69-degree partly cloudy Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

- Beloit tonight played as the Wisconsin Supper Clubbers. They didn't finish their dinner, so no dessert. Six of the nine innings, Loons pitchers earned the final out via a strikeout. Great Lakes starter Brooks Auger punched out five, working around three hits and a walk and caught two batters looking to end the first and second inning respectively.

- Jacob Frost logged the most innings, tossing 3.2 scoreless. The left-hander had the repertoire working and served up the most dominant inning, a 12-pitch fifth to retire the top of the lineup in order.

- The Loons tallied all three runs tonight with two outs. Mike Sirota started the fourth with a single up the middle. The Dodgers No. 4 prospect extended his on-base streak to 13 games. With two outs, he was driven in by Cameron Decker. For Decker, his second straight game with an RBI single.

- Logan Wagner demolished his fifth home run of 2026. In the sixth, Wagner walloped a 1-1 pitch 434 feet and with a 110 mph exit velocity to deep right field. Nico Perez, who hit the ninth inning grand slam yesterday, had another late-game contribution with an RBI single in the eighth. Perez plated Jose Izarra who doubled to begin the frame.

- Alex Makarewich and Davis Chastain in back-to-back innings were inserted with two runners on and two outs. Makarewich struck out Beloit's Jesus Hernandez to close the sixth, Chastain caught Cody Schrier looking to end the seventh. Chastain earned the save retiring the next six in order.

Rounding Things Out

Tonight was Great Lakes second shutout win of 2026, the first was on April 14th against the Dayton Dragons. In both shutouts, Alex Makarewich and Davis Chastain pitched for the Loons.

Up Next

Great Lakes has won three of the four against Beloit. The next two contests are afternoon games. Tomorrow Saturday, April 25th, the Loons and Sky Carp will play with first pitch at 2:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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