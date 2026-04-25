Loons Leave Supper Clubbers Famished, Win 3-0 with 15 Strikeouts
Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
BELOIT, Wis. - Great Lakes Loons (12-7) denied Beloit Sky Carp (7-11) batters all night, striking out 15 and leaving 11 on base in a 3-0 win on a 69-degree partly cloudy Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
- Beloit tonight played as the Wisconsin Supper Clubbers. They didn't finish their dinner, so no dessert. Six of the nine innings, Loons pitchers earned the final out via a strikeout. Great Lakes starter Brooks Auger punched out five, working around three hits and a walk and caught two batters looking to end the first and second inning respectively.
- Jacob Frost logged the most innings, tossing 3.2 scoreless. The left-hander had the repertoire working and served up the most dominant inning, a 12-pitch fifth to retire the top of the lineup in order.
- The Loons tallied all three runs tonight with two outs. Mike Sirota started the fourth with a single up the middle. The Dodgers No. 4 prospect extended his on-base streak to 13 games. With two outs, he was driven in by Cameron Decker. For Decker, his second straight game with an RBI single.
- Logan Wagner demolished his fifth home run of 2026. In the sixth, Wagner walloped a 1-1 pitch 434 feet and with a 110 mph exit velocity to deep right field. Nico Perez, who hit the ninth inning grand slam yesterday, had another late-game contribution with an RBI single in the eighth. Perez plated Jose Izarra who doubled to begin the frame.
- Alex Makarewich and Davis Chastain in back-to-back innings were inserted with two runners on and two outs. Makarewich struck out Beloit's Jesus Hernandez to close the sixth, Chastain caught Cody Schrier looking to end the seventh. Chastain earned the save retiring the next six in order.
Rounding Things Out
Tonight was Great Lakes second shutout win of 2026, the first was on April 14th against the Dayton Dragons. In both shutouts, Alex Makarewich and Davis Chastain pitched for the Loons.
Up Next
Great Lakes has won three of the four against Beloit. The next two contests are afternoon games. Tomorrow Saturday, April 25th, the Loons and Sky Carp will play with first pitch at 2:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026
- Cubs Drop Rain-Shortened Friday Night Game at Dayton, 6-4 - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Fall in Friday Night Showdown - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cubs Drop Rain-Shortened Friday Night Game at Dayton, 6-4 - South Bend Cubs
- Rattlers Smash Their Way to a Fourth Straight Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kernels Score in Seven Consecutive Innings, Top Chiefs, 8-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Lugnuts Deep-Six Bandits with 6-Run 9th - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels Snap Chiefs' Win Streak at Four - Peoria Chiefs
- Pennington Carries 'Caps in Walk-Off, 7-6 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Loons Leave Supper Clubbers Famished, Win 3-0 with 15 Strikeouts - Great Lakes Loons
- Moss & Vu Blast Home Runs, Trevino Reaches Base 3 Times in Dragons 6-4 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs South Bend) - Dayton Dragons
- Pasqualotto Transferred to Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: April 24 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Reds Catcher Jose Trevino Joins Dragons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 28-May 3 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- South Bend Cubs Host Cancer Awareness Night June 13 - South Bend Cubs
- Snell Launches First Pro Homer in 10-4 Cubs Win at Dayton - South Bend Cubs
- Loons Score Nine Runs in Ninth Inning, Win in Improbable Comeback Fashion 13-9 - Great Lakes Loons
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Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Loons Leave Supper Clubbers Famished, Win 3-0 with 15 Strikeouts
- Loons Score Nine Runs in Ninth Inning, Win in Improbable Comeback Fashion 13-9
- Sirota Homers, Doubles Twice and Drives in Three in Loons 9-5 Win
- Sky Carp Win 10-8 Shootout, Loons Hit Five Home Runs in Loss
- Dayton Drives in Two in the Ninth, Win 6-5 to Split Series