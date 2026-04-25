Loons Victorious 13-9, Win Fourth in a Row; Teams Combine for 23 Strikeouts and 22 Walks

Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (13-7) won their fourth straight game outlasting the Beloit Sky Carp (7-12) 13-9 on a 64-degree sunny Saturday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

- The Loons and Sky Carp combined for 23 strikeouts and 22 walks dispersed among 11 pitchers. Seven of the Great Lakes runs, had the batter reach via a base on balls.

- Samuel Munoz led the attack early, with two singles and three RBI. An RBI single in the second inning and a two-run knock in the third. The three-run third inning made it 5-3 Loons, with Nico Perez 's leadoff double and Eduardo Quintero 's RBI single to bring him home.

- Beloit tallied the first three runs, a Cam Clayton three-run home run in the first inning. Great Lakes starter Logan Tabeling permitted just one hit in his next three frames.

- After Sky Carp starter Liomar Martinez threw 83 pitches in three innings, Beloit turned to Hayden Cuthbertson. Cuthbertson, on a day of rest, walked three consecutively and left the game with an apparent injury. Logan Wagner drove home two on a single and Jesus Galiz 's bases loaded walk against Cannon Pickell made it 8-3.

- A Sky Carp six-run seventh inning put them ahead 9-8. Reynaldo Yean allowed a leadoff single and walked four, that made it 8-5. Beloit's Jake McCutcheon and Cam Clayton provided back-to-back two-run hits off newly entered Dilan Figueredo, to take the lead.

- The Loons scored the final five runs. In the eighth, Eduardo Quintero doubled up the right field line, a ball that gave McCutcheon trouble getting to. Jose Meza walked and Cameron Decker 's 1-6 fielder's choice led to a throwing error and Quintero came across home to tie the contest. Galiz next-up roped a go-ahead double up the left-field line. Galiz had two RBI and a three walk game.

- In the ninth, Great Lakes unrelenting offense pushed Sky Carp reliever Juan Reynoso out of the game. Position player Nestor Rios was inserted for a second time this week. Quintero took him deep, a three-run shot that made it 13-9 in the ninth.

- Figueredo tossed a 1-2-3 eighth, featuring two strikeouts. Justin Chambers recorded the final three outs.

Rounding Things Out

This week, the Loons have scored double-digits twice, in today and Thursday's 13-9 win. Their previous trip to Beloit, from May 30th to June 4th, 2023, also featured two double-digit wins. 20-0 on May 30th and 10-0 on June 3rd.

Up Next

Great Lakes goes for a fifth straight win. Tomorrow Sunday, April 26th, the Loons and Sky Carp will play with first pitch at 2:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

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