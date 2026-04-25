TinCaps Come Out on Top in Saturday Afternoon Pitcher's Duel

Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps pitched their way to a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate).

Fort Wayne (7-13) got a spotless start from left-hander Jamie Hitt in the victory. Hitt struck out eight of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in five innings. Saturday was his third start with Fort Wayne since being promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore less than three weeks ago. The eight strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, against Nebraska while at the University of Oklahoma.

Clark Candiotti relieved Hitt and retired seven of eight batters faced, striking out one, before Braian Salazar closed the door in the ninth inning, earning the win.

Neither offense brought home a run until the bottom half of the eighth. Center fielder Kasen Wells broke the scoreless tie with one out by pushing a squeeze bunt down the third base line that scored Oswaldo Linares. Second baseman Rosman Verdugo later walked with the bases loaded to make it 2-0.

Wisconsin (12-6) scored its lone run in the ninth inning on a solo home run from Braylon Payne (No. 13 Brewers prospect). Payne's third home run of the series and fifth on the season tied him for the team lead. Right-hander Braylon Owens struck out six in five scoreless innings, allowing one hit in his second start of the season. All five Timber Rattler starters have gone five frames this week.

Next Game: Sunday, April 26 vs. Wisconsin (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: RHP Jason Woodword

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

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