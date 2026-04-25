Cubs Belt 3 Homers, Defeat Dragons 6-1 on Saturday Afternoon

Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The South Bend Cubs connected on three home runs on the way to a 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday afternoon. The Dayton loss leaves the Dragons needing a win on Sunday to earn a split of the six-game series.

A crowd of 7,979 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: Neither team scored until the Cubs pushed across a single run in the fourth on a two-out infield single by Drew Bowser that brought in a run. South Bend added a run in the fifth on a solo home run by Christian Olivo, and they got a two-run homer from Miguel Useche in the sixth to make it 4-0.

The Dragons got on the board in the bottom of the sixth without getting a hit in the inning. Back-to-back walks to start the frame and an eventual sacrifice fly to center field off the bat of Yerlin Confidan made it 4-1.

But South Bend wasted no time in getting that run back as they scored again in the seventh to again lead by four at 5-1. The Cubs closed out the scoring on a solo home run by Geuri Lubo in the eighth.

Dragons starting pitcher Beau Blanchard (2-1) pitched well but was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts, throwing 82 pitches.

Dragons reliever Trent Hodgdon followed Blanchard and tossed two innings, allowing three runs on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Stephen Quigley pitched the eighth inning for the Dragons, allowing one run on two hits. Drew Pestko tossed the ninth and allowed one hit and three walks in the inning but he did not give up a run.

The Dragons finished with just five hits and no player had more than one. Carlos Sanchez doubled to start the first inning, the only extra base hit of the day for the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-10) host the Cubs (11-6) in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons regular Sunday starter, Nestor Lorant (0-2, 4.50) could pitch out of the bullpen tomorrow. South Bend's starter will be left-hander Ethan Flanagan (0-1, 3.48). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







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