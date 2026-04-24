Reds Catcher Jose Trevino Joins Dragons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons announced today that Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (treh-VEEN-yo) has joined the Dragons on a Major League injury rehabilitation assignment. He is expected to play for the Dragons tonight and become the 46th Reds player to play for the Dragons on an MLB injury rehab assignment.

Tonight, the Dragons will host the South Bend Cubs at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287.

Trevino, returning from a thoracic spine strain, last played on April 4th with the Reds. He played in 93 games for the Reds last season, splitting time at the catcher position with former Dragon Tyler Stephenson.

Trevino represented the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and won the American League Gold Glove award that season for defensive excellence. He has played in 495 Major League games with the Reds, Yankees, and Texas Rangers over a nine-year big league career.

Trevino, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, played college baseball at Oral Roberts University.

Past Reds players who have played for the Dragons on MLB rehab assignments have included Jose Rijo, Joey Votto, Brandon Phillips, Aroldis Chapman, and Johnny Cueto among many others.

The Dragons continue a six-game series with South Bend tonight at 7:05 pm and Saturday at 1:05 pm before the series concludes on Sunday at 1:05 pm.







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