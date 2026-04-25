Lugnuts Deep-Six Bandits with 6-Run 9th

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







DAVENPORT, Ia. - In a stunner on the banks of the Mississippi River, the Lansing Lugnuts (7-11) scored six runs in the ninth inning to steal a 7-6 victory from the Quad Cities River Bandits (8-8) on Friday evening at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Nuts and River Bandits have split the first four games of the series.

Trailing 5-1 entering the ninth, Devin Taylor, Rodney Green, Jr. and C.J. Pittaro drew walks in a four-batter span from Cory Ronan to load the bases with one out. The Bandits brought in Dash Albus, who walked Carlos Franco to force in a run; gave up an RBI single to Gunner Gouldsmith ; walked Justin Riemer to force in another run; and threw a wild pitch to tie the game at 5-5.

With and the infield drawn in, Dylan Fien smacked a two-run single up the middle to give the Lugnuts a 7-5 lead, capping the rally.

After Tucker Novotny recorded the first two outs in the bottom of the ninth, however, Jose Cerice walked and Austin Charles singled. Erick Torres followed with a single to left to bring in Cerice. Charles aggressively took third, drawing a throw from left fielder Pittaro, which allowed Torres to move up to second as the potential game-tying run. But Novotny, pitching with family members in attendance, bore down and struck out Trevor Werner to end the game.

The Lugnuts drew 11 walks in the win, three apiece by Pittaro and Riemer. Second baseman Gouldsmith finished 3-for-4 while catcher Franco went 1-for-2 with two walks and his first home run of the year. Third baseman Bobby Boser went 1-for-5 with a double to extend his on-base streak to 17 games.

The fifth game of the six-game series arrives at 6:30 p.m. EDT / 5:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, pitting Lansing right-hander Kyle Robinson against Quad Cities lefty Justin Lamkin.

The Nuts return home from April 28-May 3 to host the Dayton Dragons. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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